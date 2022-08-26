Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K & 65W TDP-Optimized Raptor Lake CPU Benchmark Leaked, Up To 5.6 GHz Clock Speeds

A new day and a new Intel Raptor Lake CPU benchmark has leaked out and this time, it's the Non-K Core i9-13900 with 24 cores & 32 threads.
Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak, 10% Faster Single-Core & 17% Faster Multi-Core Uplift Against 12900K
Spotted by Benchleaks, the Intel Core i9-13900 is a Non-K variant that is optimized around a base TDP of just 65W versus the unlocked chip that will feature a 125W base TDP (PL1). The maximum turbo power is obviously going to be rated much higher around 200W but it's not going to be as crazy as the 250W+ limit that the 13900K has to offer.
As for the core configuration, the Intel Core i9-13900 Raptor Lake CPU will feature the same 24 cores and 32 threads with 68 MB of total cache as the Core i9-13900K. The only differences will be the aforementioned power limits which are a tad bit lower for the Non-K chip and clock speeds too which are rated at a 2.0 GHz base clock & a max boost clock of up to 5.6 GHz. The 13900K has a 3.0 GHz base and 5.8 GHz boost clock. The all-core clock management will also be a bit conservative for the Non-K chip so multi-core performance won't be as big of a jump as the unlocked SKU.
So coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU scored 2130 points in the single-core and 20131 points in the multi-core benchmark in Geekbench 5. For comparison, the single-core score is 10% faster than the Core i9-12900K and 26% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The multi-core score, while not as significant as the 13900K, is still in the multi-digit range with a 17 percent uplift over the Core i9-12900K and a 22% uplift over the Ryzen 9 5950X.
Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
When compared to the Core i9-13900K, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU is 24% slower in multi-threaded and 8% slower in single-core performance. This is pretty decent but it goes off to show that the Raptor Lake CPUs are heavily dependent on power for their high multi-threaded capabilities. A TDP and power-conservative environment will really hurt the multi-core output of the respective 13th Gen chip.
The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chips with Non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after those along with the mainstream motherboards.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Base / Boost
|E-Core Boost (All-Core)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0 / Q1E1
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD / 4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0 / Q1EX
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD / 4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0 / Q1EJ
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0 / Q1ES
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0 / Q1EN
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|3.4 / 4.3 GHz
|TBD
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0 / Q1ET
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|3.4 / 4.3 GHz
|TBD
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0 / Q1EL
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0 / Q1EU
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0 / Q1EK
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.5 / 3.9 GHz
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
180W (PL2)?
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0 / Q1EV
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.5 / 3.9 GHz
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0 / Q1DF
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0 / Q1DK
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|C0 / Q1DJ
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0 / Q1CV
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
