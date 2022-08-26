Menu
Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K & 65W TDP-Optimized Raptor Lake CPU Benchmark Leaked, Up To 5.6 GHz Clock Speeds

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 25, 2022
A new day and a new Intel Raptor Lake CPU benchmark has leaked out and this time, it's the Non-K Core i9-13900 with 24 cores & 32 threads.

Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak, 10% Faster Single-Core & 17% Faster Multi-Core Uplift Against 12900K

Spotted by Benchleaks, the Intel Core i9-13900 is a Non-K variant that is optimized around a base TDP of just 65W versus the unlocked chip that will feature a 125W base TDP (PL1). The maximum turbo power is obviously going to be rated much higher around 200W but it's not going to be as crazy as the 250W+ limit that the 13900K has to offer.

As for the core configuration, the Intel Core i9-13900 Raptor Lake CPU will feature the same 24 cores and 32 threads with 68 MB of total cache as the Core i9-13900K. The only differences will be the aforementioned power limits which are a tad bit lower for the Non-K chip and clock speeds too which are rated at a 2.0 GHz base clock & a max boost clock of up to 5.6 GHz. The 13900K has a 3.0 GHz base and 5.8 GHz boost clock. The all-core clock management will also be a bit conservative for the Non-K chip so multi-core performance won't be as big of a jump as the unlocked SKU.

So coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU scored 2130 points in the single-core and 20131 points in the multi-core benchmark in Geekbench 5. For comparison, the single-core score is 10% faster than the Core i9-12900K and 26% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The multi-core score, while not as significant as the 13900K, is still in the multi-digit range with a 17 percent uplift over the Core i9-12900K and a 22% uplift over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K
2314
Core i9-13900
2130
Core i7-13700K
2090
Core i5-13600K
2012
Core i9-12900K
1936
Core i7-12700K
1901
Core i5-12600K
1856
Ryzen 9 5950X
1689
Ryzen 7 5800X
1670
Ryzen 9 5900X
1669
Ryzen 5 5600X
1614
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K
26464
Core i9-13900
20131
Core i7-13700K
19811
Core i9-12900K
17272
Ryzen 9 5950X
16508
Core i5-13600K
16054
Core i7-12700K
14102
Ryzen 9 5900X
13954
Core i5-12600K
11608
Ryzen 7 5800X
10328
Ryzen 5 5600X
8151

When compared to the Core i9-13900K, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU is 24% slower in multi-threaded and 8% slower in single-core performance. This is pretty decent but it goes off to show that the Raptor Lake CPUs are heavily dependent on power for their high multi-threaded capabilities. A TDP and power-conservative environment will really hurt the multi-core output of the respective 13th Gen chip.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chips with Non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after those along with the mainstream motherboards.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KB0 / Q1E181624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)TBD / 4.7 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900KFB0 / Q1EX81624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)TBD / 4.7 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)68 MB125W (PL1)
250W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900B0 / Q1EJ81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHzTBDTBDTBD68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB0 / Q1ES81624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHzTBDTBDTBD68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB0 / Q1EN8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)3.4 / 4.3 GHzTBD54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KFB0 / Q1ET8816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)3.4 / 4.3 GHzTBD54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700B0 / Q1EL8816 / 24TBDTBDTBDTBD54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB0 / Q1EU8816 / 24TBDTBDTBDTBD54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB0 / Q1EK6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)3.5 / 3.9 GHzTBD44 MB125W (PL1)
180W (PL2)?		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KFB0 / Q1EV6814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)3.5 / 3.9 GHzTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600C0 / Q1DF6814 / 20TBDTBDTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C0 / Q1DK6814 / 20TBDTBDTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400C0 / Q1DJ6410 / 16TBDTBDTBDTBD28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0 / Q1CV404 / 8TBDTBDTBDTBD12 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA

