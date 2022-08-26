Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K & 65W TDP-Optimized Raptor Lake CPU Benchmark Leaked, Up To 5.6 GHz Clock Speeds

A new day and a new Intel Raptor Lake CPU benchmark has leaked out and this time, it's the Non-K Core i9-13900 with 24 cores & 32 threads.

Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak, 10% Faster Single-Core & 17% Faster Multi-Core Uplift Against 12900K

Spotted by Benchleaks, the Intel Core i9-13900 is a Non-K variant that is optimized around a base TDP of just 65W versus the unlocked chip that will feature a 125W base TDP (PL1). The maximum turbo power is obviously going to be rated much higher around 200W but it's not going to be as crazy as the 250W+ limit that the 13900K has to offer.

As for the core configuration, the Intel Core i9-13900 Raptor Lake CPU will feature the same 24 cores and 32 threads with 68 MB of total cache as the Core i9-13900K. The only differences will be the aforementioned power limits which are a tad bit lower for the Non-K chip and clock speeds too which are rated at a 2.0 GHz base clock & a max boost clock of up to 5.6 GHz. The 13900K has a 3.0 GHz base and 5.8 GHz boost clock. The all-core clock management will also be a bit conservative for the Non-K chip so multi-core performance won't be as big of a jump as the unlocked SKU.

So coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU scored 2130 points in the single-core and 20131 points in the multi-core benchmark in Geekbench 5. For comparison, the single-core score is 10% faster than the Core i9-12900K and 26% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The multi-core score, while not as significant as the 13900K, is still in the multi-digit range with a 17 percent uplift over the Core i9-12900K and a 22% uplift over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2314 Core i9-13900 2130 Core i7-13700K 2090 Core i5-13600K 2012 Core i9-12900K 1936 Core i7-12700K 1901 Core i5-12600K 1856 Ryzen 9 5950X 1689 Ryzen 7 5800X 1670 Ryzen 9 5900X 1669 Ryzen 5 5600X 1614

Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900K 26464 Core i9-13900 20131 Core i7-13700K 19811 Core i9-12900K 17272 Ryzen 9 5950X 16508 Core i5-13600K 16054 Core i7-12700K 14102 Ryzen 9 5900X 13954 Core i5-12600K 11608 Ryzen 7 5800X 10328 Ryzen 5 5600X 8151

When compared to the Core i9-13900K, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU is 24% slower in multi-threaded and 8% slower in single-core performance. This is pretty decent but it goes off to show that the Raptor Lake CPUs are heavily dependent on power for their high multi-threaded capabilities. A TDP and power-conservative environment will really hurt the multi-core output of the respective 13th Gen chip.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chips with Non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after those along with the mainstream motherboards.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBD 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10 / 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA