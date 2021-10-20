Intel’s Flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Consumes A Whooping 330 Watts Power When Overclocked To 5.2 GHz

The first overclocking benchmarks of the Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU have leaked out and it handily beats AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X while consuming an insane amount of power.

Intel's Core i9-12900K Beats The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X With A Massive 5.2 GHz Overclock & 330W Power Consumption Figure

The Intel Core i9-12900K will be one of three unlocked chips that the blue team will introduce in November on the Z690 platform. It will be the fastest in the lineup and pitted directly against the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. We have seen several benchmarks of the chip leak out previously but Bilibili content maker, Enthusiast Citizen, has leaked out the first overclocked results and they are both impressive and shocking.

Intel Core i9-12900K CPU Specifications

Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake-S CPU will rock 16 cores and 24 threads. That's arranged in 8 P-Core (with 16 threads) and 8 E-Core (with 8 threads). The CPU features 30 MB of L3 cache which is arranged in 3 MB per core partitions on the P-Core (Golden Cove) and 3 MB per cluster on the E-Core (Gracemont). That's 8 P-Cores for 24 MB from the P-Cores and 6 MB from the two clusters comprising 4 E-Cores each. There's also 1.25 MB of L2 cache for a total of 12.5 MB on the entire chip.

As for clock speeds, the Intel Core i9-12900K is expected to feature a P-Core base and boost clocks of 3.2 GHz / 5.3 GHz and E-Core base and boost clocks of 3.0 / 3.9 GHz. These boost clocks are for a single-core. The all-core boost frequencies are expected to be 5.0 GHz for the P-Core and 3.7 GHz for the E-Core.

Intel Core i9-12900K 5.2 GHz Overclocked Performance

The CPU was overclocked to 5.2 GHz across all 8 performance cores. Looking at the benchmarks reported within the CPU-z benchmark, the single-core score saw a 3% increase while the multi-threaded score saw a 5% increase over the stock configuration that leaked out earlier. Versus the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the overclocked Intel Core i9-12900K scored a 32% lead in single-core and a 2% lead in the multi-core test. The Ryzen 9 5950X offers 33% higher threads than the Alder Lake chip but the main thing to note is the power consumption.

The Intel Core i9-12900K CPU consumed an insane 330W of power at full load while running at 5.2 GHz (1.385V). The small cores were not touched so pushing them too might result in even higher power consumption though not as significant as the P-Cores. That's more than twice the power consumption over the rated PL1 TDP of 125W for the chip and will require an insane amount of cooling to tame this chip if you plan on overclocking it.

Full core 5.2G, no small core, 1.385V, power consumption 330W Only Pcore 5.2G, Ecore did not move or 3.7G via BiliBili

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective Z690 platform and DDR5 memory kits.

News Source: HXL