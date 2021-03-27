An Indian YouTube channel, PC Wale, has pushed the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake CPU past 6 GHz which is the highest frequency we have seen the CPU run at prior to its launch next week. The Core i9-11900K CPU tested here was supplied by Intel as a part of its reviewer kit and hence, we only get to see the frequency being achieved on the test setup on no actual benchmarks at this insane of an overclock.

Intel's Core i9-11900K Flagship Rocket Lake CPU Overclocked To 6.5 GHz on LN2, Tested on ASUS ROG Maximus XIII HERO Motherboard With 1.7V

PC Wale states that the CPUs (Core i9-11900K & Core i5-11600K) were supplied by Intel themselves and as such, they cannot provide any benchmarks but since LN2 results are (kinda) not restricted by the NDA, they went ahead to post the maximum frequency they achieved on their samples. It is stated that both CPUs hit over 6 GHz though only the Core i9-11900K is shown during the entire video which you can see below.

The XOC BIOS which allows for voltages to be pushed up to 2V was provided by SafeDisk who is a well-known overclocker from South Korea and also does in-house overclocking for ASUS. The board used was the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII HERO which is also part of the reviewers kit which Intel sent out. You can see that the testers were able to push the Intel Core i9-11900K up to 6.5 GHz with a voltage supply of 1.7V.

They also tried pushing the CPU past 6.5 GHz but that resulted in a hard crash. The testers also mention that they could've gone past 7 GHz but the BIOS in its current state is flimsy at best so they'd wait after launch for things to get better. We can also expect more pro overclockers to post their own LN2 results at the launch of the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU which is the 30th of March.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of boost clocks, we have already seen the CPU running at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node.

The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W. This means that when hitting its maximum advertised clock speeds, the CPU could indeed be pulling the said amount of wattage from the PSU making it one of the most power-hungry 8-core chips ever produced. This might also explain why Intel didn't go 10 cores and 20 threads on its 11th Gen lineup since it would've turned out to be a power-hungry monster of a chip breaking even past the 250W power limit.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):