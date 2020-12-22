Intel Core i9-11900 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Again, Leads In Single-Threaded Workloads
One particular sample of the Intel Rocket Lake 11th Gen CPU family, the Core i9-11900, seems to be making the rounds in Chinese tech media as several leakers have got hands on it. The newest benchmarks for the CPU have leaked out now by Bilibili (via Videocardz) showcasing a single-threaded lead over the current Intel lineup.
The Intel Core i9-11900 is one of the many Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs that will be featured in the 11th Gen lineup. We actually had a post on all of the models which you can read here. As for this particular chip, the Core i9-11900 is the lower TDP variation of the Core i9-11900K. It features 8 cores, 16 threads and will feature clock speeds rated at 1.8 GHz base, 4.4 GHz boost (1-core), and 3.8 GHz (all-core boost).
The main difference between the Core i9-11900K and the Core i9-11900 will be the clock speeds which are a result of the lower TDP. The Intel Core i9-11900K will rock the full 125W (PL1) TDP & Intel's Core i9-11900 will rock a more reasonable 65W (PL1) TDP. The Core i9-11900 will end up around 225W when it boosts to its max frequency while the Core i9-11900K will feature max TDP figures of up to 250W.
Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (1-Core)
|Boost Clock (All-Core)
|Cache
|Graphics
|TDP (PL1)
|Core i9-11900K
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|5.30 GHz
|4.80 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i9-11900
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|3.80 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i9-11900T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i7-11700K
|8 / 16
|TBC
|5.00 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i7-11700
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i7-11700T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11600K
|6 /12
|TBC
|4.90 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i5-11600
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11600T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11500
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11500T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11400
|6 /12
|2.60 GHz
|4.400 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11400T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
The CPU was tested on an unreleased B560 chipset motherboard which will be available around the same time Z590 motherboards are available. As reported by us a few days ago, the Intel 500 series chipset motherboards will start rolling out on retail shelves on 11th January, a whole two months before the 11th Generation lineup is available to consumers.
Intel Core i9-11900 CPU Leaked Benchmarks in Cinebench R20:
Intel Core i9-11900 CPU Leaked Benchmarks in Cinebench R15:
Coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-11900 scores 4672/529 points in Cinebench R20 and 1912/217 points in the Cinebench R15 benchmark. This easily puts the Rocket Lake CPU in a lead over its predecessor, the Core i7-10700. At the same time, the Core i9-11900 seems to be lacking heavily in multi-threaded benchmarks. This is mainly due to the much lower all-core boost this chip features compared to the Core i7-10700. For comparison, the Core i7-10700 boosts up to 4.80 GHz on 1-core and 4.60 GHz on all cores while the Core i9-11900 features a 4.40 GHz boost on a single & 3.80 GHz boost across all cores.
In CPU-z benchmark, the CPU scored 590.3 points in single-core and 5121.7 points in the multi-threaded benchmark. This is a reduction in performance versus the previous scores that we saw earlier and shows that the performance isn't consistent between the samples that are being sent out.
Power consumption figures were also shared and the Intel Core i9-11900 seems to feature a 65W PL1 and a 224W PL2 rating. The chip at full load using the AIDA64 FPU test has a rated power draw of 123W and stressing the AVX512 units pushes it further to 161W. Unsurprisingly, the chip yields a much higher temperature with AVX512 units running. At stock, the chip floats around 74C and with AVX-512, the chip soars up to 94C.
