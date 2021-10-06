Intel Core i7-12700K Alder Lake CPU Spotted Running On Gigabyte’s Z690 UD AX DDR4 Motherboard

Intel's Core i7-12700K has also been spotted within the Puget System benchmark database and was running on a Gigabyte Z690 motherboard that supports DDR4 memory.

Intel Core i7-12700K CPU Benchmarked On Gigabyte Z690 UD AX Motherboard With DDR4 Memory Support

The Core i7-12700K was tested in three benchmark tests which include the After Effects, Premiere Pro, and Photoshop suites. What's interesting about the bench is that the motherboard, which is the Gigabyte Z690 UD AX, features DDR4 memory support. A total of 128 GB of DDR4-3200 system memory was featured on the test setup along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and was tested on the Windows 11 operating system. The entry was taken down quickly but APISAK has managed to get a screenshot of it.

Intel Core i7-12700K CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i7-12700K CPU will offer 8 Golden Cove cores but cut down the Gracemont cores to 4. This will result in a total of 12 cores (8+4) and 20 threads (16+4). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a base frequency of 3.6 GHz and a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.0 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 4.7 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.8 GHz across 1-4 cores & up to 3.6 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 25 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2).

In terms of performance, you can't make a general comparison between different CPUs since some of the workloads within these test suites are GPU-dependent. We already saw the Intel 12900K that was tested in the same benchmark but on the Windows 10 operating system. The Intel 12700K CPU has a score of 1565 points in the After Effects benchmark which is 5% lower than the 12900K but an 11% improvement over the Core i9-11900K. In other benchmarks, the chip scored 1114 points and 1244 points in Premiere Pro and Photoshop, respectively.

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective Z690 platform and DDR5 memory kits.

News Source: TUM_APISAK