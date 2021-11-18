Intel Core i7-12700H CPU Crushes The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX In Leaked Cinebench Benchmarks, Up To 47% Faster In Multi-Threaded Tests

More performance benchmarks of Intel's Core i7-12700H Alder Lake CPU have leaked out and shown strong performance lead over AMD's Ryzen 9 5000H CPUs.

Intel Core i7-12700 Alder Lake CPU Is A Massive 47% Faster Than AMD's Ryzen 9 5900H In Leaked Multi-Core Benchmarks

We already saw some insane performance results for the Intel Core i7-12700H last week and the new results leaked by NotebookCheck show an even higher performance gain over AMD's Ryzen 5000H CPUs.

The Intel Core i7-12700H features a total of 14 cores and 20 threads so it looks like the top Core i7 and Core i9 Alder Lake-P variants are both going to end up with the same configuration of 14 cores comprising 6 Golden Cove and 8 Gracemont cores as reported by us in an exclusive last month.

The chip features a base clock of 2.70 GHz and a boost clock of around 4.6 GHz. The cache is reported at 24 MB L3 and we can expect a nominal 35-45W TDP for this SKU. According to the source, the information comes from MSI so we can expect it to be packed within a very high-end gaming laptop, though no model name is confirmed.

In terms of performance, the CPU scored 689 (Single-Core) and 7158 (Multi-Core) points within the CineBench R20 benchmarks whereas the same chip scored 18501 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-core tests. Comparing it to their own suite of laptop CPUs, the Intel Core i7-12700H offers up to 21% faster single-core performance over the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX in single-core and 47% faster multi-threaded performance in Cinebench R20. In Cinebench R23, the chip retains its 47% lead in multi-core test over the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX.

It is impressive that the Core i7-12700H isn't even the top-end SKU and already reaching near 50% performance gains over AMD's top Ryzen 9 parts. It looks like the top Core i9 SKU can offer even higher gains as we have already seen in our own exclusive where the Intel Core i9-12900HK is about 61% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX.

As we have seen in our review of the Alder Lake desktop platform, the hybrid design has put Intel on par or even better than AMD's Zen 3 lineup, especially in the mainstream segment where they are beating AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs by up to 20-30% gains. The same is to be expected from Intel's Alder Lake-P mobility platform and the flagship Core i9-12900HK is literally the fastest laptop chip that you will be able to get your hands on.

AMD, on the other hand, will offer Rembrandt with its updated Zen 3+ cores in Q1 2022 but they will retain the 8 core and 16 thread configuration so we may not get to see similar multi-threaded increases but single-core performance would be worth checking out. AMD's answer to the hybrid design is expected in 2023 in the form of Raphael-H that will offer double the cores and threads for mobile chips. Till then, Intel might take the crown of the fastest mobility platform.

Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Intel Core i9-12980HK 6+8 / 20 TBA TBA 24 MB 45W+ Intel Core i9-12900HK 6+8 / 20 2.9 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 45W+ Intel Core i7-12800H 6+8 / 20 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i7-12700H 6+8 / 20 2.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i5-12600H 4+8 / 16 TBA TBA 18 MB? 45W (cTDP 35W)

News Source: Videocardz