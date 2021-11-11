Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Non-K CPU Lineup Specifications Leaked – Include Core i9-12900, i7-12700, i5-12600 & i5-12400 Chips

The specifications of Intel's 12th Generation non-K Alder Lake CPU family have leaked out & show the differences in clocks and core configurations between the unlocked and locked parts. The leak was reported by Momomo_US and includes specifications of six different SKUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i9-12900, Core i7-12700, Core i5-12600, Core i5-12400 Specs Leak Out

As expected, the Core i9 and Core i7 variants will retain the same core configuration as their 'K' series siblings. The main differences will come in the form of clock speeds and TDPs. Starting with the Core i9-12900(F), we are getting the same 16 core & 24 thread configuration with 30 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds have been dialed back to 2.40 GHz base clock for the P-Cores and 1.80 GHz base clock for the E-Cores. The max boost clock will be pushed back by 100 MHz to 5.1 GHz. That has to be done to accommodate the lower 65W TDP versus the 125W (241 MTP) on the unlocked SKU.

The Intel Core i7-12700(F) will also feature 12 cores, 20 threads, and 25 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds are dialed back to a 2.10 GHz base for the P-Cores, a 1.60 GHz base for the E-Cores, and a max boost clock of 4.90 GHz on a 65W TDP. Next up, we have the Core i5 variants which see the most significant changes in the form of a non-hybrid design.

The Intel Core i5-12600 and Core i5-12400, both will feature a 6 core and 12 thread design and will comprise only of Golden Cove (P-Cores). Both chips will feature 18 MB of L3 cache & clocks will be rated at 3.30 GHz and 2.50 GHz, respectively. Both chips will come with 65W TDP and it will be very interesting to see how these chips fare against AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X as they are aiming at the same segment. The Intel Non-K Alder Lake lineup is expected to launch in early 2022 and will also include B660 and more mainstream motherboard options for budget PC builders.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"