Intel Core i7-10700K & AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Are Two Phenomenal 8 Core Desktop CPUs, On Sale For Under $300 US

For those building mainstream gaming PCs, 8 Core processors from Intel and AMD are currently being sold for exceptional prices over at Amazon as a part of its Prime Day 2021 sales. The CPUs include the Core i7-10700K and the Ryzen 7 3700X.

Amazon Prime Day Deals on 8 Core CPUs: Intel Core i7-10700K For $239 US, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X For $279 US

Both the Intel Core i7-10700K and the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X are great processors and both pack 8 cores along with 16 threads. The Intel CPU is based on the 14nm 'Comet Lake' design while AMD uses its 7nm 'Zen 2' design to power the Ryzen series. Comparing both processors, the Intel CPU does have an advantage when it comes to gaming performance but Zen 2 really closed the gap & offered insane amounts of multi-threaded performance along with huge CPU caches which also have been leveraged by AAA games as a part of AMD's 'Game Cache' design.

Intel also offers higher out-of-the-box clock speeds and great overclocking capabilities while AMD offers industry-leading efficiency and much lower temperatures, allowing for stable operations & use in almost any scenario whether gaming or hardcore content-creation tasks. Both processors have their ups and downs but they are without a doubt some of the top-selling chips of their gen.

The Intel Core i7-10700K is currently on sale for $259.99 US over at Amazon but if you don't want that onboard iGPU, then you have the option to go for the Core i7-10700KF which further cuts the cost down the $239.00 US which is simply amazing value for this 8 core unlocked chip. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is not left behind with a price of $279 US which is simply amazing given the higher multi-threading performance this last-generation chip packs. You can buy the processors from the following links:

Once again, whether you are gaming or building a content creation PC, these two processors have enough power for all workloads that you can throw at them.