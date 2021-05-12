The specifications and pictures of unreleased Intel Xe-HP powered Arctic Sound graphics cards have leaked out by Igor's Lab. According to the tech outlet, the graphics cards are based on the Intel Xe graphics architecture and were designed for the workstations & data center workloads.

Intel's High-Performance Xe-HP GPU Powered Arctic Sound 1T & 2T Graphics Cards Leaked, Up To 32 GB HBM2E Memory & 7680 Cores

The Intel Xe lineup consists of several segments. The Xe-LP architecture powers the DG1 GPUs, the Xe-HPG architecture powers the DG2 GPUs while the Xe-HPC powers the Ponte Vecchio GPUs. Intel also has the Xe-HP architecture which is going to power its data center and workstation line of GPU SKUs and two graphics cards with these chips have leaked out.

Lenovo Unveils The Legion Gaming Laptops Powered By Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Intel Arctic Sound Xe-HP 1T GPU Powered Graphics Card

There are two graphics cards to talk about so let's start with the 1T variant first. As the name does suggest, the Xe-HP 1T GPU-based graphics card features just 1 Tile and comes n a single-slot & full-length form factor. According to the details, the 1T Xe-HP GPU packs 384 EUs out of the full 512 Execution Units available for a total of 3072 cores. What's interesting is that Intel will be using HBM2E across its entire portfolio of Xe-HP-powered graphics cards.

The Intel Xe-HP 1T GPU graphics card features 16 GB of HBM2E memory which can provide up to 716 GB/s of bandwidth. The card has a TDP of 150W which is provided through a single 8-pin input. One thing to note is that the card features a fully passive design and is PCIe 4.0 compliant. Some of the supported compute formats include FP32, FP64, BF16, FP16, INT8, and INT4.

Intel Arctic Sound Xe-HP 2T GPU Powered Graphics Card

Moving over to the larger variant, we have the Intel Xe-HP 2T GPU powered graphics card which consists of two titles. However, the GPU doesn't have two fully-enabled GPU titles. Each title has been cut to 480 EUs for a total of 960 EUs or 7680 cores. The card features 32 GB of HBM2E VRAM so we are looking at two stacks of 16 GB HBM2E memory each. The card comes in a much larger dual-slot and full-length form factor. Power is provided through a single 8-pin connector however the TDP is raised to 300W.

Intel’s 10nm Tiger Lake H Mobility CPUs Decimate AMD’s 5900 HX Mobility Flagship In Benchmarks

Intel Xe HP GPUs

GPU Name Intel Neo 1-Tile Intel Neo 2-Tile Intel Neo 4-Tile GPU Family Intel Xe-HP Intel Xe-HP Intel Xe-HP GPU Process 10nm SuperFin 10nm SuperFin 10nm SuperFin Max Compute Units 512 EUs 1024 EUs 2048 EUs Max Core Count 4096 Cores 8192 Cores 16,384 Cores Core Clock 1300 MHz (Demo) 1300 MHz (Demo) 1300 MHz (Demo) FP32 Compute 10.5 TFLOPs (Demo) 21.1 TFLOPs (Demo) 42.0 TFLOPs (Demo) Memory HBM2e HBM2e HBM2e Memory Bus TBA TBA TBA Memory Clock TBA TBA TBA Memory Bandwidth TBA TBA TBA TDP ~150W ~300W ~400-500W

Based on our exclusive report and from what Intel has talked about in regards to its Ponte Vecchio chip, it looks like Intel is all onboard the MCM train with each chip consisting of several Xe GPU tiles that will be interconnected together to form a monster of a GPU. Here are the actual EU counts of Intel's various MCM-based Xe HP GPUs along with estimated core counts and TFLOPs:

Xe HP (12.5) 1-Tile GPU: 512 EU [Est: 4096 Cores, 12.2 TFLOPs assuming 1.5GHz, 150W]

512 EU [Est: 4096 Cores, 12.2 TFLOPs assuming 1.5GHz, 150W] Xe HP (12.5) 2-Tile GPU: 1024 EUs [Est: 8192 Cores, 20.48 assuming 1.25 GHz, TFLOPs, 300W]

1024 EUs [Est: 8192 Cores, 20.48 assuming 1.25 GHz, TFLOPs, 300W] Xe HP (12.5) 4-Tile GPU: 2048 EUs [Est: 16,384 Cores, 36 TFLOPs assuming 1.1 GHz, 400W/500W]

Raja Koduri also makes use of new and interesting terminology to define the massive size of its Xe HP and Xe HPC parts referred to as BFP or Big Fabulous Package. The first system to utilize the Xe HPC GPUs will be the Aurora Supercomputer which will be deployed in 2021 and will be the lead 7nm product from Intel to enter the tech landscape.

GPU Family Intel Xe-LP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HPG (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP (2nd Gen) Intel Xe-HPC (1st Gen) GPU Segment Entry-Level (Integrated + Discrete) Mainstream / High-End Gaming (Discrete) Datacenter & Workstation Datacenter & Workstation High Performance Computing GPU Gen Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 13 Gen 12 Process Node Intel 10nm SuperFin External Foundry Intel 10nm SuperFin TBA Intel 10nm SuperFin

External Foundry GPU Products Tiger Lake

DG1/SG1 Cards DG2 GPUs Arctic Sound Jupiter Sound Ponte Vecchio Specs / Design 96 EUs / 1 Tile /1 GPU 512 EUs / 1 Tile / 1 GPU 2048 EUs / 4 Tiles Per GPU TBA 8192 EUs / 16 Tiles per GPU Memory Subsystem LPDDR4/GDDR6 GDDR6 HBM2e TBA HBM2e Launch 2020 2021 2021 2022? 2021-2022

News Sources: Igor'