Latest Intel Arc GPU Drivers Boost DX9 Game Performance By Up To 2.3 Times, Promises Even More Optimizations Ahead

Intel has launched its latest drivers for Arc graphics cards which deliver some massive GPU performance optimizations, especially in DX9 games.

Intel Boosts Arc DX9 Game Performance By Up To 2.3 Times With Latest GPU Drivers, More Ahead!

In its latest blog, Intel has shown us the performance comparison between its latest Arc driver suite (v3959) and how it compares with the previous driver suite from October (v3490). Intel used the Arc A770, its flagship graphics card based on the Alchemist GPU architecture, for testing and the results are simply spectacular.

Today’s driver release brings a new DX9 implementation to Intel Arc graphics products, including the A770, A750, A380 and our family of mobile Arc GPUs. We use a hybrid approach, i.e., a combination of API techniques, to take advantage of translation layers when a better experience can be delivered using one of our more modern API implementations. These improvements will be delivered transparently to the end user through our normal driver distribution process. The details of this implementation may change over time as our DX9 driver evolves. via Intel

According to Intel, the latest drivers are designed specifically to boost performance in DX9 (DirectX 9) games. The company used several popular titles, most of which are still played by many eSports gamers. The largest increase in performance comes in CSGO, getting an 80% performance jump at HD (1080p) resolution with High settings and a 77% bump at 1440P with Ultra settings. According to Intel's Ryan Shrout, the performance increase goes as high as 2.3x in CSGO when pulling in the 99th Percentile figures.

Very proud of the engineering teams getting some dramatic DX9 performance improvements for Intel Arc graphics in a very short timeline. 1.8x avg FPS increase and 2.3x 99tha percentile FPS increase in CS:GO!!! https://t.co/oTJj31odV9 — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) December 7, 2022

Besides offering such a huge increase in performance, Intel's latest Arc GPU drivers are also ready for the latest titles such as:

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The Callisto Protocol

Fortnite (Chapter 4/UE5.1)

Furthermore, DX12 & DX11 titles aren't left out and several titles such as the ones listed below receive a host of performance optimizations:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (DX12)

Far Cry New Dawn (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX11)

DOTA 2 (DX11)

Dying Light 2 (DX12)

As promised..even more ahead https://t.co/zSBRbq2dya — Raja Koduri (Bali Makaradhwaja) (@RajaXg) December 7, 2022

But that's not all, Intel has already said that it's committed to its Arc GPU roadmap and to delivering an optimized experience to gamers. In a tweet, Raja Koduri said that there's 'even more ahead' so these kinds of performance improvements are just the beginning of Arc's fine-wine journey. We will definitely keep you updated as more Arc performance enhancements hit us in the coming months.