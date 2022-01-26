Intel ARC Alchemist GPUs to utilize Samsung 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory for superfast speeds

Last Sunday, Twitter user kuna leaked a photo on the platform showing the Intel ARC Alchemist discrete graphics card. Most of the image has been censored, more than likely due to embargo reasons, but it offers six memory modules surrounding the main chip. It also appears that the modules are labeled "Samsung K4ZAF325BM-HC16."

Intel Arc Alchemist 384 EU discrete GPU pictured, features 12 GB / 16 Gbps Samsung GDDR6 memory on-board

The tweet from kuna is shown below, along with specifications and who the credit was for the findings. We are seeing the Intel DG2-512EU GPU SKU, also known as Intel ARC Alchemist. The unreleased discrete card is a 6nm graphics card from the ARC Alchemist line based on the Xe-HPG archetype. The card offers six Samsung memory modules with the model number K4ZAF325BM-HC16 that is expected to use 2 GB in capacity for each module and 16 Gbps bandwidth speeds.

The specification table in the tweet from Sunday has the same source from the Chinese Tieba Baidu forums over seven months prior. Since the card has confirmed that it is the 512 EU variant, it is still unknown if it is intended for mobile or desktop use.

However, in looking at the memory configuration chart in the tweet from user kuna, the graphics card memory modules are representative of the SKU2 model, which is the 384 EU version. The SKU2 graphics card from Intel will use 12 GB of GDDR6 memory spread along its 192-bit memory bus and offer bandwidth speeds as high as 384 GB/s.

VideoCardz enhanced the photo of one of the memory modules that shows most of the letters for "Samsung." The website also notates that Samsung currently lists the memory model as their 'Sampling' version, which is different from the 'Mass Production' status initially listed in December 2021.





There is no clarity as to why Samsung changed the status of the memory modules from 'Mass Production' to 'Sampling' or why the 18/20/24 Gbps memory is missing from the current Samsung product catalog. Intel ARC Alchemist discrete graphics cards are expected to launch in the first quarter of this year, but an intended date is not listed yet. It is also unknown if we will see the desktop or mobile versions first and include both the 128 EU and 512 EU cards.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations: