Intel Arc Alchemist Mobility GPU Lineup Leaks Out: Five Variants With Up To 4096 Cores & 16 GB GDDR6 Memory

Specifications of the Intel Arc Alchemist Mobility GPU lineup seem to have leaked out and reveal a total of five SKUs for high-end & entry-level notebooks.

Intel Arc Alchemist Mobility GPUs Come In Five Flavors, Aiming High-End & Entry-Level Notebooks With Up To 4096 Cores & 16 GB GDDR6 Memory

The latest leak comes from HXL (@955pro) over at Twitter, who has discovered an alleged slide that lists down the memory configurations of Intel's upcoming DG2 'Xe-HPG' powered Arc Alchemist line of chips. The specific variants listed include all mobile GPUs so specifications for the desktop chips are going to vary slightly (clocks, memory speeds, voltages, etc).

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2-512 'SOC1' Mobility GPU:

So starting with the specifications, the flagship Intel Arc Alchemist mobility GPU is going to rock the DG2-512 core which features 32 Xe-cores, 512 Execution Units, and 4096 ALUs. The GPU will come with 16 GB GDDR6 memory clocking in at 16 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus to offer 512 GB/s of total bandwidth. The I/O voltage for the chip is suggested at 1.35V and it will rely on a Type-3/4 12-layer PCB design.

Performance-wise, this chip should be around the same level as the RTX 3070 Ti or even the RTX 3080 Ti mobility GPUs considering that those are around RTX 3060 Ti / RTX 3070 (desktop) performance level. Intel is offering the full-fat configuration of its DG2-512 on mobile so that's going to be a heated battle between NVIDIA's and Intel's top-end mobility GPUs.

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2-384 'SOC1' Mobility GPU:

Moving onward, we have another Intel Arc Alchemist GPU that is based on the same 'SOC1' SKU but in a cut-down configuration. This chip features 24 Xe cores, 384 Execution units & 3072 ALUs. The chip is configured with a 12 GB GDDR6 memory layout that operates at 16 Gbps across a 192-bit bus interface with a total of 384 GB/s bandwidth.

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2-256 'SOC1' Mobility GPU:

The last SKU to feature the same 'SOC1' chip is the 256 EU variant which features 16 Xe-cores, 2048 ALUs, and comes with 8 GB GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus and clocks in at 16 Gbps to deliver up to 256 GB/s bandwidth. The other main difference is that the 'SKU3' features a Type-3 10-layer PCB design versus the 12-layer PCB on the other two 'DG2-512' SKUs.

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2-128 & DG2-96 'SOC2' Mobility GPU:

Then lastly, we have the 'SOC2' which should feature two GPUs, the 'SKU4' with 8 Xe cores, 128 EUs, and 1024 ALUs, and the 'SKU5' with 6 Xe cores, 96 EUs, and 768 ALUs. Both of these Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock a 4 GB GDDR6 memory clocking in at 14 Gbps across a 64-bit wide bus interface and delivering up to 112 GB/s of total bandwidth. Both of these GPUs will feature a 1.25V IO voltage & will utilize a Type-3 8-layer PCB.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU Variant Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU ARC A780? Alchemist-512EU 512 EUs 4096 Up To 32/16 GB GDDR6 18 / 16 / 14 Gbps 256-bit ~225W (Desktops)

120-150W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 384EU ARC A750? Alchemist-512EU 384 EUs 3072 Up To 12 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 192-bit 150-200W (Desktops)

80-120W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 256EU ARC A580? Alchemist-512EU 256 EUs 2048 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A380? Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 96-bit ~75W (Desktops) Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A350? Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 96EU ARC A330? Alchemist-128EU 86 EUs 768 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 64-bit ~35W (Laptops)

Intel is expected to introduce its Arc Alchemist DG2 GPUs later this quarter and it's looking like the mobility variants will be first to hit the shelves followed by a grand launch on the desktop platform. You can read more details on the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU lineup here.