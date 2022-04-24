Intel Arc Alchemist A-Series Gaming Graphics Cards Rumored To Include 7 Variants: A780, A770, A570, A580, A380, A350, A310

Intel's Arc Alchemist A-series desktop graphics cards for gaming PCs are now rumored to include up to 7 models when they launch by the end of Q2 2022.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Card Lineup Rumored To Include 7 Alchemist Models: A780, A770, A570, A580, A380, A350, A310

There have been various rumors and leaks around the Intel Arc Alchemist A-Series lineup over the last couple of weeks. We so far expect five variants plus the 'Limited Edition' model which was the only card shown officially by Intel but there seem to be two more variants that seem to be a part of the lineup as per the latest rumor.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPU Lineup May Include A310 4 GB Entry-Level Graphics Card, Will Replace Existing DG1 Lineup

Based on a tweet by a well-known and reliable leaker, Komachi_Ensaka, Intel is planning at least 7 new models. The lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The previous rumor did state that the Arc A770 will come with lower memory and it looks like it was essentially an entirely different SKU as it will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors. The core specifications will remain the same.

Moving on, we have the mid-tier Arc A750 and Arc A580. These cards are likely to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 series lineup and are expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) & 16 Xe-Cores (2048 ALUs), respectively. The Arc A750 is expected to feature 8 GB memory (256-bit) but it could also be equipped with 12 GB memory (192-bit bus) if it plans to go head to head against the 3060 series. The Arc A580 is expected to feature 8 GB of memory.

As for the entry-level lineup, there seems to be a new addition of the Arc A350 that will sit between the already reported Arc A380 and Arc A310 desktop offerings. The models are likely to feature 8, 6, and 4 Xe-Cores with the top variant rocking 6 GB GDDR6 (96-bit) memory and the other two models featuring 4 GB GDDR6 memory (64-bit). The entry-level lineup will compete against NVIDIA's 3050 & AMD's Navi 24 offerings.

Arc A770: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 16 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti)

ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 16 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti) Arc A750: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 12 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060)

ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 12 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060) Arc A580: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 8 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3060)

ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 8 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3060) Arc A380: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 6 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3050)

ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 6 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3050) Arc A350: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3050)

ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3050) Arc A310: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (Faster Than RX 6400)

Lastly, there's one model that has so far not been confirmed and that's the Intel Arc A780. We don't know what this offering is going to offer over the already flagship A770 configuration but this could very well be the 'Limited Edition' model. The same card has also been reported to fall within Intel's Arc 9 series but that is just a rumor for now. Intel is currently optimizing its drivers for the new line and will be available later this month if they are not hit by any further delays.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A780 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~275W Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~250W Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~250W Arc A750 Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs (TBD) 3072 (TBD) 12 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 192-bit ~200W Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit ~150W Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs (TBD) 1024 (TBD) 6 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 96-bit ~100W Arc A350 Xe-HPG 96 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs (TBD) 768 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit ~75W Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit ~50W

News Source: Videocardz