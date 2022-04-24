Intel Arc Alchemist A-Series Gaming Graphics Cards Rumored To Include 7 Variants: A780, A770, A570, A580, A380, A350, A310
Intel's Arc Alchemist A-series desktop graphics cards for gaming PCs are now rumored to include up to 7 models when they launch by the end of Q2 2022.
There have been various rumors and leaks around the Intel Arc Alchemist A-Series lineup over the last couple of weeks. We so far expect five variants plus the 'Limited Edition' model which was the only card shown officially by Intel but there seem to be two more variants that seem to be a part of the lineup as per the latest rumor.
Based on a tweet by a well-known and reliable leaker, Komachi_Ensaka, Intel is planning at least 7 new models. The lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The previous rumor did state that the Arc A770 will come with lower memory and it looks like it was essentially an entirely different SKU as it will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors. The core specifications will remain the same.
Moving on, we have the mid-tier Arc A750 and Arc A580. These cards are likely to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 series lineup and are expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) & 16 Xe-Cores (2048 ALUs), respectively. The Arc A750 is expected to feature 8 GB memory (256-bit) but it could also be equipped with 12 GB memory (192-bit bus) if it plans to go head to head against the 3060 series. The Arc A580 is expected to feature 8 GB of memory.
As for the entry-level lineup, there seems to be a new addition of the Arc A350 that will sit between the already reported Arc A380 and Arc A310 desktop offerings. The models are likely to feature 8, 6, and 4 Xe-Cores with the top variant rocking 6 GB GDDR6 (96-bit) memory and the other two models featuring 4 GB GDDR6 memory (64-bit). The entry-level lineup will compete against NVIDIA's 3050 & AMD's Navi 24 offerings.
- Arc A770: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 16 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti)
- Arc A750: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 12 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060)
- Arc A580: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 8 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3060)
- Arc A380: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 6 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3050)
- Arc A350: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3050)
- Arc A310: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (Faster Than RX 6400)
Lastly, there's one model that has so far not been confirmed and that's the Intel Arc A780. We don't know what this offering is going to offer over the already flagship A770 configuration but this could very well be the 'Limited Edition' model. The same card has also been reported to fall within Intel's Arc 9 series but that is just a rumor for now. Intel is currently optimizing its drivers for the new line and will be available later this month if they are not hit by any further delays.
Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Arc A780
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~275W
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~250W
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~250W
|Arc A750
|Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|384 EUs (TBD)
|3072 (TBD)
|12 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|192-bit
|~200W
|Arc A580
|Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs (TBD)
|2048 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|128-bit
|~150W
|Arc A380
|Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs (TBD)
|1024 (TBD)
|6 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|96-bit
|~100W
|Arc A350
|Xe-HPG 96 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|96 EUs (TBD)
|768 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|~75W
|Arc A310
|Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|64 EUs (TBD)
|512 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|~50W
News Source: Videocardz
