Intel Publishes Arc A770M & A730M High-End Alchemist GPU Benchmarks: Slightly Faster Than RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti But at Higher Power Draw
Intel has shared its official Arc A770M & A730M Mobility GPU benchmarks which are high-end Alchemist designs aimed at the laptop segment.
Yesterday, we brought to you the official benchmarks of Intel's entry-level Arc A380M mobility GPU and today, our friends over at Tomshardware (via Videocardz), have shared the official benchmarks of the high-end Arc A770M and Arc A730M mobility GPUs which share the same Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture.
Intel Arc 7 'High-Performance' Gaming GPU Lineup
The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and will feature two variants, the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. The top-end variant for mobility platforms, the Arc A770M, will be equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, 32 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1650 MHz, up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory that operates across a 256-bit wide bus interface and a TDP target of 120-150W.
The second part is the Intel Arc A730M which will also be equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but house 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface and a TDP target of 80-120W.
Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Arc A770M
|Xe-HPG 512EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs
|4096
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|120-150W
|Arc A730M
|Xe-HPG 384EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|384 EUs
|3072
|12 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|192-bit
|80-120W
|Arc A550M
|Xe-HPG 256EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs
|2048
|8 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|128-bit
|60-80W
|Arc A370M
|Xe-HPG 128EU
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs
|1024
|4 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|64-bit
|35-50W
|Arc A350M
|Xe-HPG 96EU
|Arc ACM-G11
|96 EUs
|768
|4 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|64-bit
|25-35W
In terms of performance, the Intel Arc A770M flagship is said to target the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility GPU while the Arc A730M is going to target the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobility GPU. Intel didn't provide any specific TGP numbers for their own Arc 7 series GPUs that were used in these tests but did provide the specific laptop configurations. The laptop configurations are as listed below:
- Intel Arc A770M - Pre-Production Laptop (Core i9-12900HK + 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory)
- Intel Arc A730M - Pre Production Laptop (Core i7-12700H + 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory)
- NVIDIA RTX 3060 - MSI Pulse GL66 (Core i7-11800H + 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory)
- NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti - MSI ROG Zephyrus M16 (Corei 7-11800H + 16 GB DDR4-3200 Memory)
Comparing the TGP figures, we get:
- Intel Arc A770M (120-150W)
- Intel Arc A730M (80-120W)
- NVIDIA RTX 3060 (85W Max-Q)
- NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti (60W Max-Q)
The Intel Arc A770M and Arc A730M GPUs were tested in a range of modern-day AAA games versus the competition. The Arc A730M delivered 13% better performance than the RTX 3050 Ti while the Arc A770M delivered 12% better performance than the RTX 3060 on average at 1080p. Once again, there's no way to tell what TGP ratings were used by Intel to conduct these tests but even at their lowest, the Arc A770M was running 35W higher than the RTX 3060 Max-Q chip while the Arc A730M was running 60W higher than the RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q chip. The Max-Q parts aren't even the highest performing chips that NVIDIA has to offer as they feature highly conservative clocks to save power.
|GPU Benchmarks (Full HD)
|RTX 3050 Ti
|Arc A730M
|A730M/
3050Ti
|RTX 3060
|Arc A770M
|A770M/
3060
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (High)
|38
|50
|132%
|74
|69
|93%
|Borderlands 3 (Ultra)
|45
|50
|111%
|60
|76
|127%
|Control (High)
|42
|62
|148%
|70
|89
|127%
|Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra)
|39
|49
|126%
|54
|68
|126%
|Death Stranding (Ultra)
|89
|87
|98%
|113
|102
|90%
|Dirt 5 (High)
|64
|61
|95%
|83
|87
|105%
|F1 2021 (Ultra)
|68
|86
|126%
|96
|123
|128%
|Far Cry 6 (Ultra)
|63
|68
|108%
|80
|82
|103%
|Gears of War 5 (Ultra)
|58
|52
|90%
|72
|73
|101%
|Horizon Zero Dawn (Ultimate Quality)
|63
|50
|79%
|80
|68
|85%
|Metro Exodus (Ultra)
|39
|54
|138%
|53
|69
|130%
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (High)
|46
|60
|130%
|66
|77
|117%
|Strange Brigade (Ultra)
|98
|123
|126%
|134
|172
|128%
|The Division 2 (Ultra)
|63
|51
|81%
|78
|86
|110%
|The Witcher 3 (Ultra)
|96
|101
|105%
|124
|141
|114%
|Total War Saga: Troy (Ultra)
|48
|66
|138%
|71
|86
|121%
|Watch Dogs Legion (High)
|59
|71
|120%
|77
|89
|116%
|17 Game Geometric Mean
|57,2
|64,6
|113%
|78,8
|88,3
|112%
As such, this isn't a great improvement over competitors' chips which have been out for a year now and the next-gen is just on the horizon. Furthermore, while a few Arc 7 series laptops are available, they are currently only being sold in China with no timeframe of a global launch provided. Intel has stated that they are still working on drivers before they can begin a wider rollout. Intel's Arc A380 desktop graphics card also failed to produce any impressive numbers in its first reviews which you can check out here.
