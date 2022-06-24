Intel Publishes Arc A770M & A730M High-End Alchemist GPU Benchmarks: Slightly Faster Than RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti But at Higher Power Draw

Intel has shared its official Arc A770M & A730M Mobility GPU benchmarks which are high-end Alchemist designs aimed at the laptop segment.

Intel Arc A770M & A730M Official 'Alchemist' GPU Benchmarks Show Better Performance Than RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti But At Higher Power Draw

Yesterday, we brought to you the official benchmarks of Intel's entry-level Arc A380M mobility GPU and today, our friends over at Tomshardware (via Videocardz), have shared the official benchmarks of the high-end Arc A770M and Arc A730M mobility GPUs which share the same Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture.

Intel Arc 7 'High-Performance' Gaming GPU Lineup

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and will feature two variants, the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. The top-end variant for mobility platforms, the Arc A770M, will be equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, 32 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1650 MHz, up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory that operates across a 256-bit wide bus interface and a TDP target of 120-150W.

The second part is the Intel Arc A730M which will also be equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but house 24 Xe Cores (3072 ALUs), 24 ray tracing units, a graphics clock of 1100 MHz, 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface and a TDP target of 80-120W.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A770M Xe-HPG 512EU Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs 4096 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 120-150W Arc A730M Xe-HPG 384EU Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs 3072 12 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 192-bit 80-120W Arc A550M Xe-HPG 256EU Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs 2048 8 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W Arc A370M Xe-HPG 128EU Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W Arc A350M Xe-HPG 96EU Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 25-35W

In terms of performance, the Intel Arc A770M flagship is said to target the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility GPU while the Arc A730M is going to target the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobility GPU. Intel didn't provide any specific TGP numbers for their own Arc 7 series GPUs that were used in these tests but did provide the specific laptop configurations. The laptop configurations are as listed below:

Intel Arc A770M - Pre-Production Laptop (Core i9-12900HK + 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory)

- Pre-Production Laptop (Core i9-12900HK + 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory) Intel Arc A730M - Pre Production Laptop (Core i7-12700H + 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory)

- Pre Production Laptop (Core i7-12700H + 16 GB DDR5-4800 Memory) NVIDIA RTX 3060 - MSI Pulse GL66 (Core i7-11800H + 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory)

- MSI Pulse GL66 (Core i7-11800H + 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory) NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti - MSI ROG Zephyrus M16 (Corei 7-11800H + 16 GB DDR4-3200 Memory)

Comparing the TGP figures, we get:

Intel Arc A770M (120-150W)

(120-150W) Intel Arc A730M (80-120W)

(80-120W) NVIDIA RTX 3060 (85W Max-Q)

(85W Max-Q) NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti (60W Max-Q)

The Intel Arc A770M and Arc A730M GPUs were tested in a range of modern-day AAA games versus the competition. The Arc A730M delivered 13% better performance than the RTX 3050 Ti while the Arc A770M delivered 12% better performance than the RTX 3060 on average at 1080p. Once again, there's no way to tell what TGP ratings were used by Intel to conduct these tests but even at their lowest, the Arc A770M was running 35W higher than the RTX 3060 Max-Q chip while the Arc A730M was running 60W higher than the RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q chip. The Max-Q parts aren't even the highest performing chips that NVIDIA has to offer as they feature highly conservative clocks to save power.

GPU Benchmarks (Full HD) RTX 3050 Ti Arc A730M A730M/

3050Ti RTX 3060 Arc A770M A770M/

3060 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (High) 38 50 132% 74 69 93% Borderlands 3 (Ultra) 45 50 111% 60 76 127% Control (High) 42 62 148% 70 89 127% Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra) 39 49 126% 54 68 126% Death Stranding (Ultra) 89 87 98% 113 102 90% Dirt 5 (High) 64 61 95% 83 87 105% F1 2021 (Ultra) 68 86 126% 96 123 128% Far Cry 6 (Ultra) 63 68 108% 80 82 103% Gears of War 5 (Ultra) 58 52 90% 72 73 101% Horizon Zero Dawn (Ultimate Quality) 63 50 79% 80 68 85% Metro Exodus (Ultra) 39 54 138% 53 69 130% Red Dead Redemption 2 (High) 46 60 130% 66 77 117% Strange Brigade (Ultra) 98 123 126% 134 172 128% The Division 2 (Ultra) 63 51 81% 78 86 110% The Witcher 3 (Ultra) 96 101 105% 124 141 114% Total War Saga: Troy (Ultra) 48 66 138% 71 86 121% Watch Dogs Legion (High) 59 71 120% 77 89 116% 17 Game Geometric Mean 57,2 64,6 113% 78,8 88,3 112%

As such, this isn't a great improvement over competitors' chips which have been out for a year now and the next-gen is just on the horizon. Furthermore, while a few Arc 7 series laptops are available, they are currently only being sold in China with no timeframe of a global launch provided. Intel has stated that they are still working on drivers before they can begin a wider rollout. Intel's Arc A380 desktop graphics card also failed to produce any impressive numbers in its first reviews which you can check out here.