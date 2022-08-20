Intel Arc A380 Entry-Level Graphics Card Can Definitely Run Crysis at 1080p With Over 60 FPS

Can Intel's Arc graphics card run Crysis? The question has been answered in a video published by PCGamesHardware in which they put the Arc A380 through the test.

Can It Run Crysis? Yes, It Can! Intel's Arc A380 Graphics Card Delivers Over 60 FPS at 1080p

The testing performed by the tech outlet was done using the GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card. This is one of the only two custom designs that are available on the market right now. The card features a slightly higher TBP of 92W (vs 75W reference) and also runs at a higher clock speed of 2450 MHz (vs 2250 MHz).

Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Specs:

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card is an entry-level design featuring the full ACM-G11 GPU that utilizes the Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture. It houses the full GPU configuration, making use of 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The graphics card also features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running at TBP rated at around 92W. The maximum frequency for the card is rated at 2450 MHz which shows that Intel is taking full advantage of TSMC's 6nm process node. The card features a VRAM clock of 15.5 Gbps for 186 GB/s bandwidth running across a 96-bit bus interface.

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card was tested within the OG version of Crysis, not Crysis remastered. The older title uses the DX10 API and the resolution was set at 1080p (FHD). The quality settings were set to "Very High" with 4x MSAA. The original Crysis itself is a very taxing game, even if it's more than a decade old. However, the remastered version of Crysis puts the original title to shame with even more GPU-taxing quality settings such as Ray tracing support and higher-res textures.

A small segment of the game was shown running on the Intel Arc A380 graphics card. This is from the level "Paradise Lost" which is right after you exit the Ceph mothership. The "Core" segment & the latter part of the game which includes the iconic "Ascension" VTOL sections are some of my favorite parts of the game. But coming back to the performance, the game was running at a very smooth 60-70 FPS and even went as high as 80+ FPS. There was no frame stuttering and that's a good showcase considering Arc GPUs are only well-optimized for DX12 and Vulkan titles with a few DX11 titles making the exception.

PCGH states that they didn't encounter any problems playing the game in DX10 API and they will be comparing the performance with an AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card soon. But this proves that Intel Arc can indeed run Crysis!