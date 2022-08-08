Intel Arc A370M GPU-Powered Lenovo Pro 27-Inch All-In-One PC Outperforms NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 In Pro Apps

Lenovo has introduced a new All-In-One PC powered by Intel's Arc A370M GPU which offers a huge boost in performance in content creation apps.

Lenovo Utilizes Intel's Arc A370M GPU In New Pro 27-Inch All-In-One PC, Beats NVIDIA RTX 3050 In Content Creation Apps

The new product is the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro which comes in a 27-inch form factor and is an All-In-One PC design around Intel's CPU and GPU. The PC comes with a 23.8" and 27" screen that offers QHD (1440p) resolution in a 100Hz refresh rate panel with 100% sRGB coverage. The body makes use of an aluminum frame with a stainless steel stand and a very slim design.

In terms of specifications, you can get either an Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core or an Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU. You get up to 16 GB (8 GB x 2) DDR5-4800 memory modules and 1 TB SSD based on the PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe standard. There's also WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 support featured on the system. I/O includes:

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB Type-C (PD-60W)

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0 (1080p 100Hz or 1440p 60Hz)

1x RJ45 (Gigabit LAN)

1x HDMI-In

1x 3.5mm Audio Jack

1x Power Socket

The GPU side on the Lenovo Pro 27-Inch All-In-One PC includes the Intel Arc A370M, making it one of the first AIOs to feature Arc graphics. The Intel Arc A370M is positioned within the entry-level discrete GPU segment and based on the ACM-G11 SKU, the smallest of the two Arc Alchemist SKUs. It utilizes the full ACM-G11 GPU config with 8 Xe Cores (1024 ALUs), 8 ray tracing units, 1550 MHz graphics clock, 4 GB of 64-bit GDDR6 memory, and a TDP range of 35-50W. This chip would be tackling the GeForce RTX 3050 series & Radeon RX 6500 series.

Lenovo has listed some performance figures on its Chinese landing page which show up to 152 FPS in League of Legends at 1440p, up to 110 FPS in CSGO at 1440p & up to 142 FPS in World of Tanks at 1080p. The more interesting figures are the content creation ones which show a 30% boost in Adobe Pr (8K H.265), 70% improvement in Davinci Resolve (4K H.264 / 4K H.265), and a 900% uplift in FFMPEG (8K H265) versus the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The Intel Arc GPUs are definitely going to offer a massive boost in content creation apps plus their AV1 capabilities are already shown to outclass NVIDIA and AMD current-gen hardware.

To cool the CPU and GPU, the Lenovo Pro 27" All-In-One PC utilizes a dual fan cooling design as a part of its 3X Power+Mesh cooling system. It offers 34CFM airflow and outputs 22dBA noise at full load. The heatsink comprises several heatsinks and heat pipes that make contact with the CPU & GPU. Underneath the chassis are two JBL 5W speakers which are compliant with Smart AMP and Dolby Audio. The PC is currently listed for an entry price of 6299 RMB or $930 US for the base AIO model.

News Source: ITHome