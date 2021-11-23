Intel & AMD GPU Shipments Decreased In Q3 2021, NVIDIA Sees 8% Increase In GPU Market Share & Retains Discrete GPU Share Leadership

The monthly GPU market share report from JPR (Jon Peddie Research) is out and shows NVIDIA retaining its lead over Intel and AMD.

NVIDIA Retains Leadership Position In The Discrete GPU Market While AMD & Intel GPU Shipments Decline

According to JPR, the global GPU market reached 101 million units in the third quarter of 2021, and PC CPU shipments increased by 9% year over year. The overall penetration of discrete GPUs in PCs is expected to hit 31% by the next five years while an installed base of 3,249 million units is going to be hit by the end of 2025.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 125%, up 7.6% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -23.1% quarter-to-quarter and increased 9.2% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 10.9% from the last quarter.

This quarter saw a -6.9% change in tablet shipments from last quarter.

Coming to the GPU-specific market share which includes all GPUs, AMD's share percentage saw a slight increase of 1.4%, NVIDIA's market share increased by 4.86% while Intel's market share had seen a major decline of -6.2%. At the same time, the overall GPU shipments for both AMD and Intel fell by -11.4% and -25.6%, respectively. NVIDIA on the other hand gained GPU 8% higher graphics shipments. The overall GPU unit shipments decreased by -18.2%.

Q2’20 Q2’21 Q3’21 AMD 20% 17% 17% Nvidia 80% 83% 83% Table 1: PC dGPU shipment market shares

Talking about discrete graphics share, the dGPU segment saw both AMD and NVIDIA retaining their positions from Q2 2021. NVIDIA stands at a dominant 83% market share while AMD stands at 17%. It is stated by JPR that the third quarter used to be the strongest relative to Q2 but GPU shortages and pandemic have hurt the GPU industry a lot, making this quarter the lowest ever versus the last quarter.

The discrete notebook market has benefited and suffered due to COVID. Notebook sales surged as people stayed home to work. Then Chromebooks took off and undermined the low-end of notebooks GPUs. It will take until Q1 ’22 to get back to normal, if then. Jon Peddie, President of JPR, noted, “Covid continues to unbalance the fragile supply chain that relied too heavily upon a just-in-time strategy. We don’t expect to see a stabilized supply chain until the end of 2022. In the meantime, there will be some surprises.” Most of the semiconductor vendors are guiding up for the next quarter by an average of 3%. Some of that guidance is based on normal seasonality, but there is still a Coronavirus impact factor and a hangover in the supply chain. via JPR

We also have to remember that GPU shortages have led to the non-availability of gaming cards despite their being a huge demand. As a result of shortages, GPU prices across the globe have been succumbed to virtual inflations by retailers, costing over 2 times their MSRP.