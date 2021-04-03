Intel Rocket Lake Xeon W-1300 Workstation Desktop CPU Full Specifications Confirmed, Xeon W-1390P Flagship With 8 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz
Specifications of Intel's full Rocket Lake Xeon W-1300 Workstation Desktop CPU lineup has leaked out and confirmed. The CPUs were also spotted online a few weeks back but now we have the full specifications of seven variants that are launching under the Xeon family.
Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPU Specifications Confirmed, Up to 8 Cores & 5.3 GHz Clocks
The Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPUs will feature seven SKUs, ranging from 6 to 8 cores. All processors are based on the Cypress Cove core architecture and based on Intel's 14nm process node. The TDPs of these chips range from 35W 'T' SKUs, 80W 'Standard' & 125W 'P' SKUs.
Intel Xeon W-1390 Series Rocket Lake Workstation CPUs
The Intel Xeon W-1390 series will be the highest-end SKUs and will come in three flavors. The top variant will be the Xeon W-1390P which features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The CPU will feature a base clock of 3.50 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.20 GHz (5.30 GHz with ABT). The standard 80W variant will feature a base clock of 2.80 GHz and a boost clock of 5.30 GHz while the 'T' 35W variant will feature a base clock of 1.50 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.90 GHz.
Intel Xeon W-1370 Series Rocket Lake Workstation CPUs
The Xeon W-1370 CPUs will also feature 8 cores and 16 threads with 16 MB of L3 cache however, the lineup won't include a 'T' 35W variant. The 125W 'P' variant will feature a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.20 GHz while the standard 80W variant will feature a base clock of 2.9 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.10 GHz.
Intel Xeon W-1350 Series Rocket Lake Workstation CPUs
The Intel Xeon W-1350 CPUs will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, and 12 MB of L3 cache. The lineup will also feature just the standard 80W and the 125W 'P' variant. The 'P' 125W variant will feature a base clock of 4.00 GHz & a boost clock of 5.10 GHz. The standard 80W variant will operate at a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 5.0 GHz.
Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPUs:
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Xeon W-1390P
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|5.30 GHz
|16 MB
|125W
|Xeon W-1390
|8 / 16
|2.80 GHz
|5.20 GHz
|16 MB
|80W
|Xeon W-1390T
|8 / 16
|1.50 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|16 MB
|35W
|Xeon W-1370P
|8 / 16
|3.60 GHz
|5.20 GHz
|16 MB
|125W
|Xeon W-1370
|8 / 16
|2.90 GHz
|5.10 GHz
|16 MB
|80W
|Xeon W-1350P
|6 / 12
|4.00 GHz
|5.10 GHz
|12 MB
|125W
|Xeon W-1350
|6 / 12
|3.30 GHz
|5.00 GHz
|12 MB
|80W
All Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPUs will feature the Iris Xe graphics chip with 32 EUs or 256 cores. The CPUs will also feature configurable TDPs of 100W (up and down). It looks like the launch of these chips is really close and you can expect full compatibility on W480 chipset-based motherboards featuring the LGA 1200 socket.
News Source: Momomo_US
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter