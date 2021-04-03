Intel Rocket Lake Xeon W-1300 Workstation Desktop CPU Full Specifications Confirmed, Xeon W-1390P Flagship With 8 Cores, Up To 5.3 GHz

Specifications of Intel's full Rocket Lake Xeon W-1300 Workstation Desktop CPU lineup has leaked out and confirmed. The CPUs were also spotted online a few weeks back but now we have the full specifications of seven variants that are launching under the Xeon family.

Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPU Specifications Confirmed, Up to 8 Cores & 5.3 GHz Clocks

The Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPUs will feature seven SKUs, ranging from 6 to 8 cores. All processors are based on the Cypress Cove core architecture and based on Intel's 14nm process node. The TDPs of these chips range from 35W 'T' SKUs, 80W 'Standard' & 125W 'P' SKUs.

Intel To Refresh Tiger Lake-U & Tiger Lake-H Notebook CPUs To Counter AMD Ryzen 5000U & Ryzen 5000H Cezanne Chips

Intel Xeon W-1390 Series Rocket Lake Workstation CPUs

The Intel Xeon W-1390 series will be the highest-end SKUs and will come in three flavors. The top variant will be the Xeon W-1390P which features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16 MB of L3 cache. The CPU will feature a base clock of 3.50 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.20 GHz (5.30 GHz with ABT). The standard 80W variant will feature a base clock of 2.80 GHz and a boost clock of 5.30 GHz while the 'T' 35W variant will feature a base clock of 1.50 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.90 GHz.

Intel Xeon W-1370 Series Rocket Lake Workstation CPUs

The Xeon W-1370 CPUs will also feature 8 cores and 16 threads with 16 MB of L3 cache however, the lineup won't include a 'T' 35W variant. The 125W 'P' variant will feature a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.20 GHz while the standard 80W variant will feature a base clock of 2.9 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.10 GHz.

Intel Xeon W-1350 Series Rocket Lake Workstation CPUs

Intel Core i9-11900K Achieves 7.3 GHz Frequency & DDR4-7156 MHz World Record Overclock, Breaks Several Benchmark Records Too

The Intel Xeon W-1350 CPUs will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, and 12 MB of L3 cache. The lineup will also feature just the standard 80W and the 125W 'P' variant. The 'P' 125W variant will feature a base clock of 4.00 GHz & a boost clock of 5.10 GHz. The standard 80W variant will operate at a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 5.0 GHz.

Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPUs:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP Xeon W-1390P 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 16 MB 125W Xeon W-1390 8 / 16 2.80 GHz 5.20 GHz 16 MB 80W Xeon W-1390T 8 / 16 1.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 16 MB 35W Xeon W-1370P 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.20 GHz 16 MB 125W Xeon W-1370 8 / 16 2.90 GHz 5.10 GHz 16 MB 80W Xeon W-1350P 6 / 12 4.00 GHz 5.10 GHz 12 MB 125W Xeon W-1350 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 5.00 GHz 12 MB 80W

All Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation Desktop CPUs will feature the Iris Xe graphics chip with 32 EUs or 256 cores. The CPUs will also feature configurable TDPs of 100W (up and down). It looks like the launch of these chips is really close and you can expect full compatibility on W480 chipset-based motherboards featuring the LGA 1200 socket.

News Source: Momomo_US