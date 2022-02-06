Intel Core i5-1240P Alder Lake Faster Than Tiger Lake i7-1195G7 Flagship, Core i7-1280P On Par With AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX In Leaked Benchmarks

The Intel Alder Lake-P Mobility lineup is coming to notebooks very soon and although the CPUs have been made official, there are still not a lot of benchmarks out there, especially for the 28W lineup.

Intel's Alder Lake-P 28W Laptop CPUs Benchmarked: Core i5-1240P Faster Than i7-1195G7, Core i7-1280P On Par With AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX

Brand new benchmark results of Intel's Alder Lake Core i7-1280P and Core i5-1240P CPUs have leaked out within Geekbench. The difference between the Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-H CPUs is that the former comes with a base TDP of 28W and a turbo power rating of 64W while the H-series comes with a 45W base TDP and a turbo power rating of up to 115W. As such, the Alder Lake-P line features lower clock speeds but most CPUs retain the same core configurations of up to 14 cores & 20 threads.

The two CPUs that appeared within the benchmarks are the Intel Core i7-1280P and the Core i5-1240P. The Core i7-1240P features 12 cores (6+8), 20 threads, 24 MB of L3 cache, a base frequency of 1.8 GHz, and a boost frequency of 4.8 GHz. The Core i5-1240P features 12 cores (4+8), 16 threads, 12 MB of L3 cache, a 1.7 GHz base frequency, and a 4.4 GHz boost frequency. As told earlier, both CPUs feature a 28W base TDP and a 64W max turbo power rating.

The performance leaked out was within the same laptop but featured a different CPU config. The laptop, in particular, is the Lenovo '4810RD0100'. The Alder Lake Core i7-1280P configuration was equipped with 32 GB DDR4-2600 memory while the Core i5-1240P was configured with 16 GB of system memory. In terms of performance, the Core i7-1280P scored 1784 single-core and 9790 multi-core points while the Core i5-1240P scored 1648 single-core and 8550 multi-core points.





The Intel Core i7-1280P Alder Lake CPU ended up on par with AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX and Intel Core i9-11980HK, the latter featuring a much higher power draw while the former also has max power rating around 54-60W (Rembrandt HX class). The Alder Lake chip was much faster in the single-core tests. But that's not all, the mobility CPU also matches the 95W desktop-grade Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 7 5800X which is very impressive.

Moving over to the Intel Core i5-1240P, the CPU ended up faster than AMD's Ryzen 5 6600H and also delivers faster performance than the Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake flagship which comes with a similar 28W base and 50-60W max turbo power rating. With this kind of performance, the chip ends up crushing its predecessor, the Core i5-1135G7, with a huge lead with more than 2x the performance uplift.

These are really huge gains if you take into account that we are looking at 28W chips and even with a 64W max power rating, that's still around half of what the previous high-end chips had to offer yet yielding similar or higher performance. We can't wait to see laptops powered by Intel's P & H series SKUs in the coming months which would also rock Intel's Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs.

Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU Lineup Specs: