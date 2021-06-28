During ISC 2021, Intel has confirmed that Sapphire Rapids will eventually support with high-bandwidth memory (HBM). However, these Sapphire Rapids variants with HBM will not be launching alongside the non-HBM variants.

Intel Sapphire Rapids SPR-HBM Variants That Support High-Bandwidth Memory Will Launch In Late 2022

The Sapphire Rapids variants coming equipped with HBM are codenamed SPR-HBM and will not be vendor-specific. Earlier, I mentioned that the HBM variants will not be launching alongside the non-HBM variants. In the lastest findings from AnandTech, the CPUs supporting HBM will come out in late 2022 which is after the launch of Sapphire Rapids.

In a statement to AnandTech, Intel confirmed that the launch of the SPR-HBM variant will come later in 2022 and that it is meant to be a mainstream product.

Intel has stated to AnandTech that they are committed to making HBM-enabled Sapphire Rapids available to all enterprise customers and server vendors as well. These versions will come out after the main Sapphire Rapids launch and entertain some interesting configurations. We understand that this means SPR-HBM will be available in a socketed configuration.

Although it was confirmed that the SPR-HBM variants would support HBM, Intel did not specify how much HBM the new CPUs would support. Previous leaks show that the Sapphire Rapids processors could support up to 64GB of HBM2e memory. With Intel not limiting the SPR-HBM variants to specific partners or vendors, they want HBM in the server space to become a mainstream technology. Intel sees great use for HBM memory where a large buffer is required. One such example is large-scale computing simulations.

The launch date of these Sapphire Rapids SPR-HBM variants is expected to be in late 2022, but its not set in stone so Intel could change for a multitude of reasons. With the advancements with HBM, its exciting to see that Intel is looking to make it mainstream.

News Source: VideoCardz