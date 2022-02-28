Intel 700-Series Chipsets For 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs To Feature Increased PCIe Gen 4 Lanes & USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Ports

Intel's upcoming 700-series chipset platform designed around the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs may offer increased PCIe lanes & USB ports.

Intel Leaks It's Next-Gen 700-Series Chipset Feature List, Will Feature Increased PCIe Lanes & USB Ports For 13th Gen Raptor Lake Platform

The latest information comes from Intel's PCH Datasheet which lists down several of its existing 600-series chipset SKUs. The current family includes the Z690, H670, B660, and H610 (W680 will make its way to the lineup soon too). But within the listing, Intel adds two different numbers for PCIe Gen4 lanes and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The first number matches the existing lanes and port count for the 600-series chipsets but the second number could be reserved for a 600-series PCH revision or more likely, the next-gen 700-series chipsets for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake platform.

Intel W680 Platform Block Diagram Leaks Out Ahead of 12th Gen Alder Lake Xeon Workstation CPUs Launch

Based on the PCIe Gen 4 lanes, it looks like Intel will be opting to reduce the overall number of Gen 3 lanes in favor of the newer standard. The top Z690 replacement, the Z790, will feature 20 Gen 4 lanes (vs 12 currently), H670's replacement which will be H770 will be featuring 16 Gen 4 lanes (vs 12 currently) while B660's replacement, the B760, will be featuring 10 Gen 4 lanes (vs 6 currently).

The overall PCIe lanes count for each chipset is the same, it's just that the new 700-series platform will offer more Gen 4 lanes. The entry-level H610 replacement, the H710, is likely to retain its PCIe Gen 3 design with 8 lanes and no Gen 4 lanes. As for the other upgrade, the top Z790 PCH will be getting additional USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support (5 vs 4 currently). The other SKUs will keep the existing USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port count. Considering that 700-series is more of a refresh of the existing 600-series lineup, the changes are decent but nothing major.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will be compatible with both existing 600-series and the new 700-series motherboards based on the LGA 1700/1800 socket. The same is true for the Alder Lake family so if you want to wait out to invest in a motherboard with better features, you can wait for the 700-series motherboards that are expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

Intel Desktop Platform Chipset Comparison

Chipset Name Raptor Lake-S (RPL-S) PCH / 700 Series (Z790) Alder Lake-S (ADL-S) PCH / 600 Series (Z690) Rocket Lake-S (RKL-S) PCH / 500 Series (Z590) Comet Lake-S (CML-S) PCH / 400 Series (Z490) Coffee Lake S (CNL-H) PCH / 300 Series (Z390/H370, B360, Q370, H310) Coffee Lake S (KBL-R) PCH / Z370 Platform Process Node 14nm 14nm 14nm 14nm 14nm 22nm Processor 24,16C,12C,10C,6C,4C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 16C,12C,10C,6C,4C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 8C, 6C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch) 10C, 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Corporate/vPro & Consumer 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Corporate/vPro & Consumer 8C, 6C, 4C (6 Consumer SKUs at Launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Consumer Only Memory Up To DDR5-5200 (Native)

Up To DDR4-3200 (Native) Up To DDR5-4800 (Native)

Up To DDR4-3200 (Native) Up To DDR4-3200 (Native) Up To DDR4-2933 (Native) Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Media, Display & Audio eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities DP 1.2 & HDMI 2.0, HBR3

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

12-bit AV1/HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP With USB Audio offload

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP I/O & Connectivity Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ 7 BT CNVio) with Gig+

Integrated SDXC 4.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 4.0 Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ 7 BT CNVio) with Gig+

Integrated SDXC 4.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 4.0 Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi6E/ BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 4.0 (Maple Ridge) Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Alpine Ridge) Storage Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 5.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 5.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 4.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, 6x SATA 3.0 Max PCH PCIe Lanes Up To 20 (Gen 4)

Up To 8 (Gen 3) Up To 12 (Gen 4)

Up To 16 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Up To 24 (Gen 3) Max CPU PCIe Lanes TBD Up To 16 (Gen 5)

Up To 4 (Gen 4) Up To 20 (Gen 4) Up To 16 (Gen 3) Up To 16 (Gen 3) Up To 16 (Gen 3) Max USB Ports Up To 5 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 4 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 3 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1)

Up To 10 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 10 (USB 3.2)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 10 (USB 3.1)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Up To 10 (USB 3.0)

Up To 14 (USB 2.0) Security N/A N/A N/A Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Power Management C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C8 Support Launch 2022 2021 2021 2019 2018 2017

