A couple of rumors regarding Intel's Ice Lake-SP Xeon server CPUs have surfaced over the web, mostly from known leaker, Momomo_US. The information consists of specifications, configs & power ratings of several SKUs that will be part of the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processor family.

Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU Rumors Point Out Up To 40 Cores, 270W TDPs & Brand New Core Architecture

Starting off with the details, Intel's 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPUs will be based on the 10nm+ process node and utilize the Sunny Cove core architecture. The Intel Sunny Cove x86 architecture has been around since 2019 and was first featured on Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake processors for the notebook segment. Intel has since moved over to Tiger Lake which is based on the Willow Cove x86 architecture and makes use of the 10nm SuperFin process node.

Some of the major upgrades that Intel's 10nm+ for Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU will deliver include:

2.7x density scaling vs 14nm

Self-aligned Quad-Patterning

Contact Over Active Gate

Cobalt Interconnect (M0, M1)

1st Gen Foveros 3D Stacking

2nd Gen EMIB

XCC : 16/18/28/32/36/38/40C

HCC : 8/12/16/18/20/24/26/28C

TDP : 105/135/150/165/185/205/220/235/250/270W

According to the rumor, Intel's Ice Lake-SP will ship in two die configurations, XCC (Extreme Core Count) and HCC (High Core Count). The XCC SKUs will feature 16, 18, 28, 32, 36, 38, and up to 40 cores. The HCC SKUs will feature 8, 12, 16, 18, 20, 24, 26, and up to 28 cores. The TDPs will range from 105, 135, 150, 165, 185, 205, 220, 235, 250, and all the way up to 270W for the flagship SKU. The XCC variants with 32, 36, 38, and 40 cores will be configurated at around 205-270W TDPs. As for clock speeds, one 40 core SKU is mentioned to feature a base clock of 2.30 GHz however the boost clock is unknown.

There was a recent entry for a 38 core and 76 thread Intel Ice Lake-SP CPU known as the Xeon Platinum, 8386Q within the Geekbench database which was running in a dual-socket configuration. This means that you are looking at 76 cores and 152 threads. The CPU features 57 MB of L3 cache, 23.75 MB of L2 cache, and a maximum of 64 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. There was a total of 256 MB of DDR4 EEC memory attached to the system.

Looking at the performance, we see a score of 801 points in single-core and 17529 points in the multi-core tests. These results are nothing spectacular and while we cannot provide you with a comparison against EPYC 7002 or 2nd Gen Xeon processors due to inconsistent operating systems and benchmark versions, we can tell that the Intel Ice Lake-SP chip in its current state is just on par with AMD's Rome lineup. And with Milan launching soon, Intel's hopes for Ice Lake-SP succeeding in the server segment look really grim.

Intel Xeon SP Families:

Family Branding Skylake-SP Cascade Lake-SP/AP Cooper Lake-SP Ice Lake-SP Sapphire Rapids Granite Rapids Process Node 14nm+ 14nm++ 14nm++ 10nm+ 10nm SuperFin? 7nm+? Platform Name Intel Purley Intel Purley Intel Cedar Island Intel Whitley Intel Eagle Stream Intel Eagle Stream MCP (Multi-Chip Package) SKUs No Yes No No TBD TBD Socket LGA 3647 LGA 3647

BGA 5903 LGA 4189 LGA 4189 LGA 4677 LGA 4677 Max Core Count Up To 28 Up To 28

Up To 48 Up To 28 Up To 40? TBD TBD Max Thread Count Up To 56 Up To 56

Up To 96 Up To 56 Up To 80? TBD TBD Max L3 Cache 38.5 MB L3 38.5 MB L3

66 MB L3 38.5 MB L3 TBA (1.5 MB Per Core) TBD TBD Memory Support DDR4-2666 6-Channel DDR4-2933 6-Channel

DDR4 2933 12-Channel Up To 6-Channel DDR4-3200 Up To 8-Channel DDR4-3200 Up To 8-Channel DDR5-4800 8-Channel DDR5 PCIe Gen Support PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes) PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes) PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes) PCIe 4.0 (64 Lanes) PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 TDP Range 140W-205W 165W-205W 150W-250W ~250W-~270W TBD TBD 3D Xpoint Optane DIMM N/A Apache Pass Barlow Pass Barlow Pass Crow Pass Donahue Pass Competition AMD EPYC Naples 14nm AMD EPYC Rome 7nm AMD EPYC Rome 7nm AMD EPYC Milan 7nm+ AMD EPYC Genoa ~5nm AMD Next-Gen EPYC (Post Genoa) Launch 2017 2018 2020 2020 2021-2022? 2022-2023?

