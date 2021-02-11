  ⋮  

Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake-SP CPU Rumors – 10nm With Up To 40 Cores, 8-Channel DDR4-3200, 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes, Max 270W TDP

By
Submit

The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A couple of rumors regarding Intel's Ice Lake-SP Xeon server CPUs have surfaced over the web, mostly from known leaker, Momomo_US. The information consists of specifications, configs & power ratings of several SKUs that will be part of the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processor family.

Intel 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU Rumors Point Out Up To 40 Cores, 270W TDPs & Brand New Core Architecture

Starting off with the details, Intel's 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPUs will be based on the 10nm+ process node and utilize the Sunny Cove core architecture. The Intel Sunny Cove x86 architecture has been around since 2019 and was first featured on Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake processors for the notebook segment. Intel has since moved over to Tiger Lake which is based on the Willow Cove x86 architecture and makes use of the 10nm SuperFin process node.

Intel’s Raja Koduri Teases Xe HPG Enthusiast Gaming Graphics Cards In Action Within 3DMark Mesh Shader Test, Launch Imminent?

Some of the major upgrades that Intel's 10nm+ for Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPU will deliver include:

  • 2.7x density scaling vs 14nm
  • Self-aligned Quad-Patterning
  • Contact Over Active Gate
  • Cobalt Interconnect (M0, M1)
  • 1st Gen Foveros 3D Stacking
  • 2nd Gen EMIB

According to the rumor, Intel's Ice Lake-SP will ship in two die configurations, XCC (Extreme Core Count) and HCC (High Core Count). The XCC SKUs will feature 16, 18, 28, 32, 36, 38, and up to 40 cores. The HCC SKUs will feature 8, 12, 16, 18, 20, 24, 26, and up to 28 cores. The TDPs will range from 105, 135, 150, 165, 185, 205, 220, 235, 250, and all the way up to 270W for the flagship SKU. The XCC variants with 32, 36, 38, and 40 cores will be configurated at around 205-270W TDPs. As for clock speeds, one 40 core SKU is mentioned to feature a base clock of 2.30 GHz however the boost clock is unknown.

There was a recent entry for a 38 core and 76 thread Intel Ice Lake-SP CPU known as the Xeon Platinum, 8386Q within the Geekbench database which was running in a dual-socket configuration. This means that you are looking at 76 cores and 152 threads. The CPU features 57 MB of L3 cache, 23.75 MB of L2 cache, and a maximum of 64 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. There was a total of 256 MB of DDR4 EEC memory attached to the system.

Intel Xeon Platinum 8368Q Ice Lake-SP 3rd Gen Xeon CPU

Looking at the performance, we see a score of 801 points in single-core and 17529 points in the multi-core tests. These results are nothing spectacular and while we cannot provide you with a comparison against EPYC 7002 or 2nd Gen Xeon processors due to inconsistent operating systems and benchmark versions, we can tell that the Intel Ice Lake-SP chip in its current state is just on par with AMD's Rome lineup. And with Milan launching soon, Intel's hopes for Ice Lake-SP succeeding in the server segment look really grim.

Intel Xeon SP Families:

Family BrandingSkylake-SPCascade Lake-SP/APCooper Lake-SPIce Lake-SPSapphire RapidsGranite Rapids
Process Node14nm+14nm++14nm++10nm+10nm SuperFin?7nm+?
Platform NameIntel PurleyIntel PurleyIntel Cedar IslandIntel WhitleyIntel Eagle StreamIntel Eagle Stream
MCP (Multi-Chip Package) SKUsNoYesNoNoTBDTBD
SocketLGA 3647LGA 3647
BGA 5903		LGA 4189LGA 4189LGA 4677LGA 4677
Max Core CountUp To 28Up To 28
Up To 48		Up To 28Up To 40?TBDTBD
Max Thread CountUp To 56Up To 56
Up To 96		Up To 56Up To 80?TBDTBD
Max L3 Cache38.5 MB L338.5 MB L3
66 MB L3		38.5 MB L3TBA (1.5 MB Per Core)TBDTBD
Memory SupportDDR4-2666 6-ChannelDDR4-2933 6-Channel
DDR4 2933 12-Channel		Up To 6-Channel DDR4-3200Up To 8-Channel DDR4-3200Up To 8-Channel DDR5-48008-Channel DDR5
PCIe Gen SupportPCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes)PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes)PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes)PCIe 4.0 (64 Lanes)PCIe 5.0PCIe 5.0
TDP Range140W-205W165W-205W150W-250W~250W-~270WTBDTBD
3D Xpoint Optane DIMMN/AApache PassBarlow PassBarlow PassCrow PassDonahue Pass
CompetitionAMD EPYC Naples 14nmAMD EPYC Rome 7nmAMD EPYC Rome 7nmAMD EPYC Milan 7nm+AMD EPYC Genoa ~5nmAMD Next-Gen EPYC (Post Genoa)
Launch20172018202020202021-2022?2022-2023?

News Source: Leakbench

Submit

Related