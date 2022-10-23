Menu
Several Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPUs Revealed: Core i9-13900HK, Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, Core i5-13420H

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 23, 2022, 12:12 PM EDT
Intel Price Hike To Affect CPUs, Motherboard Chipsets & Other Components In Q4, Up To 20% Increase 2

Intel is working on a range of high-end mobility CPUs as a part of its 13th-Gen Raptor Lake lineup which are expected to launch later this year.

Intel Readies 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPUs For Launch Later This Year

In the latest reveal by Momomo_US, we get to know about two additional SKUs which are in addition to the ones that have already leaked out. The list of processors from the published tweet from 188号 include:

  • Core i9-13900HK
  • Core i7-13700H
  • Core i7-13620H
  • Core i5-13420H

The last two (Core i7-13620H & Core i5-13620H) are new to the list of 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs from Intel. We know that the i9-13900HK and i7-13700H processors are focused on gaming, especially in the AAA gaming sector, and both will offer fourteen cores across twenty threads. The complete fourteen cores consist of six Performance cores and eight Efficient cores, with the first having a maximum boost clock of 5.4 GHz and the latter having 5.0 GHz. The amount of Execution Units for each is 96.

The two newly mentioned processors do not have any listed specifications on the Intel website or from any other leaked source. If speculation is correct, the last two listed processors from Twitter leaker 188号's tweet might be two lesser-performance processors from Intel or possible refreshes from the Alder Lake line.

The processors will be recommended for use with both Intel's proprietary graphics card line, the Intel Arc A-series GPUs, or the newer NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs created for mobility. AMD has its CPUs and GPUs, so Intel would sway from promoting the two companies together.

Intel is hinting at the launching of the Raptor Lake-HX series of processors in the future, focusing on enthusiast-grade laptops. Unfortunately, it is unknown if those will keep a similar core count as desktop CPUs.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU NameProcess / ArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockGPU CoresTDP
Core i9-13900HKIntel 10 / Raptor Lake14 (6+8)TBD5.4 GHz96 EUsTBD
Core i7-13700HIntel 10 / Raptor Lake14 (6+8)TBD5.0 GHz96 EUsTBD
Core i7-13620HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Core i5-13420HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

News Sources: VideoCardz, 188号,

