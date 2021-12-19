Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake-P Laptop CPUs Benchmarked Within Geekbench, Include Six 45W & Three 28W Chips

CES 2022 is right around the corner and almost the entirety of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-P Laptop CPUs have been leaked & benchmarked in Geekbench.

Nine Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-P Laptop CPUs Leaked & Benchmarked Within Geekbench, Strong Single & Multi-Threaded Performance

The Intel Alder Lake-P series will be replacing the entire Tiger Lake-H45, H35, and UP3 portfolio of chips. It will max out at 14 cores in the top SKU which will comprise 6 Golden Cove cores & 8 Grace Mont cores. The parts replacing the Tiger Lake-U15 series will feature 2 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores. The chips will pack both GT2 and GT3 Xe configurations with up to 96 Execution units.

Lexar intros ARES DDR5 desktop memory for premium flash memory solutions

Intel Alder Lake-P U/H Series Configurations:

2 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU (U15) 4 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU (U28) 6 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU (U28) 4 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU (H45) 6 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU (H45) 6 Big Cores + 8 Small Cores with a GT2/GT3 GPU (H45)



Other features of the platform will include support for Thunderbolt 4, PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes & WiFi 6E. When it comes to memory support, the Intel Alder Lake-P chips will get both LPDDR5 and DDR5 configurations. It is likely that Intel will release Alder Lake-P first with LPDDR5 variants while the higher-end Tiger Lake-H successors will come outfitted with DDR5 memory.

Starting with the lineup, there are six 45W (H45) and three 28W (U28) chips that have been leaked within Geekbench. These include the flagship Core i9-12900HS with 14 cores / 20 threads at up to 5.0 GHz, Core i7-12700H with 14 cores / 20 threads at up to 4.9 GHz, Core i7-12700H with 14 cores / 20 threads at up to 4.6 GHz, Core i7-12650H with 10 cores / 16 threads at up to 4.5 GHz. The Core i5 lineup is comprised of the 12500H and 12450H, both featuring 12 cores / 16 threads & 8 cores / 12 threads, respectively.

Moving down to the Intel Alder Lake-P U28 series, we have the Core i7-1280P with 14 cores / 20 threads at up to 4.7 GHz, Core i7-1260P with 12 cores / 16 threads at up to 4.6 GHz, and the Core i5-1240P with the same core configuration but at a lower 4.4 GHz boost clock.

Intel’s $9 Billion Memory Sale Rumored To Secure Approval But AMD’s Xilinx Fate Uncertain



















Comparing the overall CPU performance of these chips is still a bit messy considering all of the different laptop configurations these are featured within. Cooling configurations and OEM set power limits can affect performance too and to add to it further, these chips aren't essentially retail variants but engineering samples. The sample size right now is also too small to provide an exact performance metric but the data shared by Videocardz helps give an idea of where the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake laptop CPUs are going to fall in against the competition.

The performance numbers posted above give us a rough idea of where the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU will land. In both single-core and multi-core performance, the Intel lineup easily beats AMD's Ryzen 5000H lineup and will be very competitive against AMD's Ryzen 6000H lineup too as that one is based on an optimized Zen 3 core and not a new architecture with more cores. Expect more from Intel and its new laptop lineup at CES 2022 on 4th January.

Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Intel Core i9-12980HK 6+8 / 20 TBA TBA 24 MB 45W+ Intel Core i9-12900HK 6+8 / 20 2.9 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 45W+ Intel Core i7-12800H 6+8 / 20 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i7-12700H 6+8 / 20 2.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i7-12650H 6+4 / 16 2.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 24 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i5-12600H 4+8 / 16 TBA TBA 18 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i5-12500H 4+8 / 16 3.1 GHz TBA 18 MB 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i5-12450H 4+4 / 12 2.5 GHz TBA 15 MB? 45W (cTDP 35W) Intel Core i7-1280P 6+8 / 20 2.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 24 MB 28W (cTDP 20W) Intel Core i7-1260P 4+8 / 16 2.5 GHz 4.6 GHz 18 MB 28W (cTDP 20W) Intel Core i5-1240P 4+8 / 16 2.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 18 MB 28W (cTDP 20W)

News Source: Benchleaks