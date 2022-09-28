Instagram is Testing a New Feature That Allows You to Leave a Note for Your Followers

Instagram is easily the most popular photo-sharing app and over the past couple of months, the company has been trying out new features. You can share YouTube Music to Instagram Stories, and there is also a new monetization tool for creators along with a repost feature, and more. Now, the company is working on a new feature that will let users leave notes in DMs

Instagram Wants You To Leave Notes for Your Followers or Other People with the New Update

Instagram has recently started rolling out the feature to some users and it is already available on some of the devices running v254.0.0.19.109. For those wondering, the feature appears as a new section underneath the search bar on the chat page and it shows a button that lets you add a new note, followed by notes from users that you are following.

Once you go ahead and tap the "Your Note" button, it will open a new page that will let you add a note for your followers. There is a description on top of the page that mentions how your followers will not be notified when you add a note. However, they will be able to see the note for 24 hours and reply with a message. The page also includes a Share with a section that lets you share your notes with "Followers you follow back" or "Close friends."

Once you go ahead and share a new note, your followers can reply to it by simply tapping on the note on the main chat page. This will open a text box with the note itself, a profile picture, and the user's Instagram handle. It will also show how long ago the note was shared.

Have you received the note-sharing feature on Instagram? Let us know what your thoughts about it are.