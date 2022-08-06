Instagram is Going to Start Testing Ultra-Tall Photos to Match Full-Screen Reels

Although Instagram decided to halt the controversial design update because of public outrage, it does not matter that the company is going to stop focusing on the full-screen content altogether. During the weekly Ask Me Anything today, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company will start testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos "in a week or two."

Instagram Brings Another Controversial Feature in the Form of Ultra-Tall Photos

“You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram,” Mosseri said. “So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally.” Currently, Instagram photos do not go above 4:5 when displaying vertical images that have been cropped properly. However, bringing in the support for slimmer and taller 9:16 photos will help them fill the entire screen as the user scrolls through the app's feed.

Sure, the TikTok-like redesign was not welcomed by some photographers since it made the photos appear taller and awkwardly placed, but the new feed also adds overlay gradients to the bottom of the posts so the text will be easier to read.

Instagram has gone through some ups and downs as far as the design is concerned, and Mosseri has admitted more than once that the full-screen experience was not perfect for photos. now, we are seeing Instagram trying to push out the same feature once again, however, they are not going to be mandating it across the board.

As a frequent Instagram user and someone who shares their photos on the platform, I am not really sure how this new redesign is going to work but it is safe to say that I am excited to see how the public handles it once the feature goes live. Let us know what you think about ultra-tall photos.