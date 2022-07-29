Instagram Caves to the Pressure and Will Be Reversing the Changes

We do not always see the users backlashing but this week, users have had enough of what Instagram is doing with the changes they are making, and now the company has decided to ever the changes that are being made. The company head Adam Mosseri even went public and released a statement about why the changes are happening but now, it seems like the company is taking the changes back as they have finally caved into the pressure.

Following the Backlash By Almost Everyone, Instagram Has Decided to Revert Back the Changes Being Made

Speaking with Platformer, Instagram has mentioned that they would be making changes over the coming weeks, removing full-screen photos, as well as video from the app. Instagram will also reduce the number of recommendations being pushed to the users. While app users had been watching more videos before the full-screen push, Instagram's data showed that users were not fans of the new feed design. During an earnings call this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that recommended posts on Instagram are currently sitting above 15 percent. He also talked about how the recommendations on the platform would be closed to double by the end of 2023. Looking at the situation the platform is in the current state, we are not sure how things are going to be in 2023.

This is what Mosseri has stated,

When you discover something in your field that you didn’t follow before, there should be a high bar — it should just be great. You should be delighted to see it. And I don’t think that’s happening enough right now. So I think we need to take a step back, in terms of the percentage of feed that are recommendations, get better at ranking and recommendations, and then — if and when we do — we can start to grow again.

While the reverses are certainly welcomed by a lot of people, Mosseri has also said that these changes would not be permanent. This could mean that Zuckerberg's vision of Instagram could actually come true later. Simply put, the platform will need to keep making changes if it is hoping to stay relevant and compete with the likes of TikTok.

Are you happy with the changes that are being reverted on Instagram or were you impartial to them, in the first place? Let us know in the comments below.