Innosilicon Preps Up Faster "Fantasy 2" GPU For Chinese Domestic Graphics Market, Unveil on 3rd August

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 27, 2022
Image source: Jason R. Wilson. Assets from Innosilicon and Canva.

Chinese GPU manufacturer, Innosilicon, is about to introduce its brand new "Fantasy 2" graphics card in the coming week. The company ensures the new graphics card is more powerful than the initial launch of the Fantasy One design.

Innosilicon To Release More Powerful "Fantasy 2" GPU For The Chinese Domestic Graphics Card Market

At the end of November 2021, Chinese company Innosilicon revealed the company's new Fantasy One graphics card series. The graphics cards were to be used in enterprises, workstation systems, gaming rigs, virtual reality applications, and integrated into laptops. There were four designs that the company had on display from the series. Since then, there has been no word about the GPUs outside of China, and none have been reviewed since Innosilicon's announcement.

Innosilicon's Fantasy One GPU series offered four designs for several uses. The two unique graphics cards from the company were the Type A and Type B GPUs. The Type A GPU provided as high as five TFLOPS of performance, and the Type B model was unique in that it was fashioned with two GPUs and double the compute power.

Now the company is planning to release a brand new chip in the form of the Fantasy 2 GPU that will offer even better performance and is expected to launch during an online event which will be hosted by Innosilicon on 3rd August.

Image source: Innosilicon.

Google's API translated the above image through Google's Translate feature. Wccftech apologizes for any technical issues in translating the text.

The Shadow of Fantasy Renders the Future

"Fantasy No. 2" GPU new product launch conference and GPU cutting-edge technology application seminar

2022/8/3 14:00 - 18:00

Crowne Plaza Wuguang Optics Valley

Initially, the Innosilicon Type-B graphics card featured dual Fantasy One GPUs on the same PCB. The card used an in-house interconnect known as "Innolink," which might be a PLX chip connecting the two GPUs on the same board. When Innosilicon first announced the GPU series, the GPUs were to be able to support as many as thirty-two users on a cloud-based system and also offer support for current DirectX API and other notable graphical APIs. The graphics card was to offer up to 10 TFLOPs FP32 and up to 320 GPixel/s fill rate. The company had also revealed that it could run up to 32 1080p/60 FPS or 64 720/30 FPS streams. The Type B GPU by Innosilicon was to utilize 32 GB of GDDR6X memory across a 128-bit bus interface. Power was expected to be provided through dual 8-pin connectors.

The graphics cards wanted to compete with the same performance of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU but failed to deliver the same level of performance. It is likely that would change with Fantasy 2 GPU but we shouldn't keep our hopes high.

Innosilicon Fantasy GPUs
Type AType B
Number of GPUs12
FP32 Performance5 FP32 TFLOPS10 FP32 TFLOPS
INT8 Performance25 TOPS50 TOPS
Pixel Rate160 GPixel/s320 GPixel/s
Video Decoding4x4Kp60, 16x1080p60, 32x720p308x4Kp60, 32x1080p60, 64x720p30
Number of users16 1080p users32 1080p users
Memory4GB/8GB/16GB GDDR6/GDDR6X4GB/8GB/16GB GDDR6/GDDR6X
Display ConnectorsHDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, VGAHDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, VGA
API SupportOpenGL 4.0, Open GL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, DirectX 11/12OpenGL 4.0, Open GL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, DirectX 11/12

As more information from Innosilicon develops in the coming days, we will continue to follow this story.

News Source: VideoCardz

