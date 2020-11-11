Inno3D has announced its next-generation iChill Frostbite series graphics cards featuring the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 flavors. This follows the successful launch of its iCHILL Frostbite GeForce RTX 20 series almost two years back.

Inno3D Unveils GeForce RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 iCHILL Frostbite Series - Features Upgraded Internals For Premium Custom Loop Cooling

The water block has been upgraded to be even better at conducting heat. The thermal pads have now been reduced to a thickness of 1mm. The nickel-copper block was also reduced to a thickness of 5.5mm. The block is fully illuminated with RGB LEDs that glow through the acrylic top of the card.

The base of the GeForce RTX 30 iChill Frostbite series cards is built with pure copper and is nickel-plated which completely seals the heatsink protecting it. The voltage transformers and the memory have also been upgraded. All of this is kept cool using a more optimized water flow to optimally cool it. A range of 60 – 65 °C can be achieved when using a 240mm or larger.

The design of the water block includes RGB lighting for a better aesthetic. The GeForce RTX 3090 features a boost clock speed of 1755MHz with 10496 CUDA cores. It features 24GB GDDR6X with a 384-bit memory interface and a memory bandwidth of 936 GB/sec. The design of the card is 2 slots with a length of 226mm and a width of 135mm. The power input is dual 8 pin connectors. The GeForce RTX 3080 iChill Frostbite on the other hand comes with a 1770 MHz boost clock while the rest of the specifications stick to reference specs.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 30 Series iCHILL Frostbite looks like a great option for those looking to upgrade their current water-cooled PC or potentially expand into premium water cooling. The Inno3D GeForce RTX 30 iChill Frostbite is definitely going to be priced at a hefty premium but we don't know just how much it will be right now.