Inno3D's GeForce RTX 30 series lineup which includes both, the GeForce RTX 3090 & the GeForce RTX 3080 custom models have leaked out too. Featuring designs within its iChill X4, iChill X3, Twin X2, and Gaming X3 lineups, the Inno3D RTX 30 family aim to offer improved cooling performance versus the previous generation offerings in a brand new aesthetic.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Graphics Cards Pictured - Include Hefty iChill X4, iChill X3, Gaming X3 & Twin Gaming X2, Models

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 30 series lineup has been leaked out by Videocardz who has posted the entire GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 custom model portfolio. The lineup includes at least six graphics cards although there could be more launching later on. Inno3D follows its traditional design which includes the massive iChill X4 & iChill X3 variants.

Inno3D RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 iChill X4 Series

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 iChill X4 series graphics cards are the flagship custom models that feature a 2.5 slot design and triple-fan cooling solutions. The card seems to feature a revised shroud design that looks absolutely stunning along with the illuminated RGB side plate that displays the iChill logo.





The card has a fourth but smaller fan on the side which is also something that Inno3D has been featuring on its iChill X4 series for a while now. There are exhaust vents at the front of the card to blow air out. The heatsink underneath the shroud is a massive one and we can't say how powerful the PCB is on this card but considering this is the fastest variant that Inno3D has to offer, it should definitely pack a punch.

Inno3D RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 iChill X3 Series

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 30 iChill X3 series comes with the same looks and design of the iChill X4 series except that it doesn't feature the fourth fan on the side. The rest of the card looks to remain unchanged which is a great thing. The iChill X3 series should feature a factory overclock out of the box but it is said to be slightly lower than the iChill X4 variants. If the PCB is kept the same which it should, then users can manually overclock the card to reach the same clocks as the iChill X4 model.

Like the iChill X4 cards, the iChill X3 variants will come with a solid metal backplate but it is stated that the X3 cards will feature a slightly different backplate.

Inno3D RTX 3090 Gaming X3 & RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC Series

Lastly, there's the standard GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X3 which features a triple-fan cooling design in a 2.5 slot form factor and once again, a massive heatsink to top it up. The heatsink is made up of two separate aluminum fin blocks which are inter-connected via heatpipes. From the looks of it, the card seems to feature the reference PCB design with an extended cooler.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC is a factory overclocked model which comes with a 2.5 slot form factor and a dual-fan design. The card features metallic silver and matte black finish on the shroud. The card has a large aluminum heatsink underneath it and it looks like that it is powered by a dual 8-pin connector configuration that hints at a custom PCB design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - The Fastest Ampere Gaming Graphics Card

According to leaked details, the GeForce RTX 3090 will feature the GA102-300-A1 GPU. The GA102-300-A1 GPU is said to be comprised of 5248 CUDA cores or 82 SMs. In total, that's a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. No details such as clock speeds, TMU/ROP counts are provided and we can't take the Ampere A100 die as a reference since gaming & HPC parts share a different configuration hierarchy. The GA102-300 GPU on the standard model is going to clock in at 1695 MHz.

Moving on to the memory side, things start to look interesting as it is stated that the card will get up to 24 GB memory with faster GDDR6X pin speeds of 19.5 Gbps. Since that's a 384-bit bus we are looking at, it will be able to offer nearly 1 TB/s bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 3090 is going to come with a total graphics power of 350W (TGP). As per recent leaks, the GeForce RTX 3090 is expected to cost $1399 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102 For High-End Gaming

Moving on to the GeForce RTX 3080, the rumor reports that the card will be featuring the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. This cut down SKU will feature the same 4352 CUDA cores as the RTX 2080 Ti that will be arranged in a total of 68 SMs. The standard variant will feature a boost clock of 1710 MHz.

The card is reportedly going to feature up to 10 GB of memory that is also going to be GDDR6X but there are several vendors who will be offering the card with a massive 20 GB frame buffer but at higher prices. Since the memory is running at 19 Gbps across a 320-bit bus interface, we can expect a bandwidth of up to 760 GB/s.

The latest performance leaks also show a considerable performance improvement over the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti in synthetic benchmarks. If the same could translate over to the gaming performance, then Ampere does look like a super enticing product for gamers who have waited for almost 2 years now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106-300? Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm SMs / CUDA Cores TBD 2944 (46)? 4352 (68) 5248 (82) Boost Clock TBD TBD 1710 MHz 1695 MHz Memory Capacity 6/12 GB GDDR6X 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Bandwidth 384 Gbps (16 Gbps) 512 Gbps (16 Gbps) 760 Gbps (19 Gbps) 936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps) TDP TBD 220W 320W 350W Launch Timeframe November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced later today at a digital event that will be live-streamed and hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and a next-generation Titan. There's definitely a lot more to talk about regarding the Ampere GPUs but we will have to wait until more information comes our way.