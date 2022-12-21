Inno3D Filling Confirms NVIDIA Planning To Launch RTX 4070 Non-Ti Soon

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti has been confirmed for a while now and will be launching on the 5th of January at CES. However, it seems that the company may have been preparing another card in stealth mode and could possibly announce that at CES as well: the GeForce RTX 4070. A filling of Inno3D spotted by Harukaze (via Videocardz) confirms that both cards will be launched in Q1 2023.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 launching soon as well

Both the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti and non-Ti are going to be based on the AD104 GPU with the Ti variant getting the full fat die and the non-Ti getting binned dies with 5888 CUDA cores. The memory specification has not been confirmed yet but could remain the same at 12 GB of GDDR6 memory as NVIDIA is unlikely to ship a GPU in 2023 with just 6 GB of vRAM (hopefully).

At an expected clock rate of around 2.6 GHz, this would mean the RTX 4070 non-Ti GPU has a performance spec of 30.6 FP32 TFLOPs at a TGP rating of 250W. Since EEC fillings are one of the last steps in the launch process after which the design cannot be changed, this means we will almost certainly see the card launch in Q1 2023 and probably announced along with its bigger brother. Not much else is known about the RTX 4070 although MLiD has previously done a video on the same.

Image courtesy of Moores Law is Dead (MLiD).

We have been hearing that NVIDIA was planning to launch the RTX 4070 Ti at an MSRP of $899. If that turns out to be the case (NVIDIA seems to deliberately be withholding MSRP confirmation from its partners to avoid leaks) then the RTX 4070 should be priced around $699 or so, making it the "mainstream" entry from NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace line up. With AMD's price over performance value proposition a bit shaky with the last launch, the NVIDIA RTX 4070 might be the entry NVIDIA needs to start converting the mainstream segment from RTX 30 to RTX 40.

