Immortals of Aveum is a Single-Player First-Person Magic Shooter Under the EA Originals Label from Ascendant Studios

During The Game Awards 2022, independent studio Ascendant Studios announced its single-player, first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum.

The upcoming shooter received a teaser trailer during yesterday’s event, which offers a glimpse at the independent studio’s new game under the EA Originals label. According to the official press release, the studio’s first title will offer a visceral, cinematic campaign experience set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion.

You can check out the teaser trailer down below alongside some images:

“I was the creative director on four big games in a row, the original Dead Space and three Call of Duty titles, and I had an amazing opportunity to start my own studio and build an incredible team that I’m lucky to work with every day," said Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios. "I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one. What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game. I chose EA as our publishing partner because we know they’ll help Immortals of Aveum reach the biggest audience possible. I'm thrilled to have the expertise and resources of EA backing us and I can’t wait for everyone to play!”

2 of 9

“The roster of talent Bret and his team at Ascendant Studios have gathered under one roof is incredible; they are exactly the right team to bring an ambitious project like this to life,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “Every team member has a wealth of experience developing many of gaming’s biggest cinematic action and first-person shooter games over the past decade. Immortals of Aveum is the result of Ascendant’s vast collective experience and great ambition, fused with their bold and creative vision. EA Partners is proud and excited to collaborate with Ascendant in launching this epic, action-packed brand new IP; a game players will never forget.”

Immortals of Aveum is slated for a release next year on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.