Ubisoft Details Immortals Fenyx Rising’s Three Post-Launch Expansions

Ubisoft just detailed its post-launch plans for the upcoming Immortals Fenyx Rising, and there should be plenty for players to dive into once the game is out in the wild. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it will include a three-part Season Pass.

For anyone who purchases the upcoming Season Pass, there will be a special bonus quest called When the Roads Get Rocky as well as three new story-driven DLC episodes called A New God, Myths of the Eastern Realm, and The Lost Gods.

The first expansion, A New God, finds the titular Fenyx working to complete the Trial of the Olympians, hosted by the gods themselves, or new puzzles that players will have to work out for themselves concocted by the Greek god himself, Zeus.

Meanwhile, Myths of the Eastern Realm explores elements of Chinese mythology as well as a a new hero named Ku. The Lost Gods goes back to Fenyx and her journey as the world becomes wracked with destruction thanks to some runaway gods. It will introduce some new combat types as well as a new hero you can try out named Ash, as well as a customizable upgrade system.

"Fenyx discovers an unlikely champion in Ash, a temple sweeper that never lost their faith in the gods," is how Ubisoft describes The Lost Gods. "The enthusiastic young hero-to-be travels to the Pyrite Islands [and] under the watchful guidance of Fenyx and Athena, will need to find resourceful ways to appease each of the gods and convince them to return home."

If you can't wait until December 3 to jump into the game, you'll be able to try it out right now through December 21 with a free demo through Google Stadia.

This demo is a lengthier option than the one that was previously only available for a week. It does not require a $9.99/month Stadia Pro subscription and is available for anyone with a Stadia account.

Otherwise, you can play through the entirety of Immortals Fenyx Rising when the full game debuts on December 3.