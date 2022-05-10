AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs get DisplayPort 2.0 Ultra-High Bit Rate (UHBR) certification from VESA

Today, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) informed us that AMD's Ryzen 6000 APUs video source and display devices supporting DisplayPort UHBR (Ultra-high Bit Rate) had met certification through the UHBR Certification Program.

AMD, MediaTek, and Realtek are the first companies to receive VESA DisplayPort 2.0 video source and sink devices UHBR (Ultra-High Bit Rate) certification

UHBR chipset reference source and display designs furnished by AMD, MediaTek, and Realtek successfully fulfilled the PHY, link, and interoperability testing prerequisites summarized in the DisplayPort 2.0 Compliance Test Specification (CTS). The more increased bandwidths boosted by UHBR support many use cases such as uncompressed 8K 60Hz HDR, 4K 240Hz HDR, two 4K 120Hz HDR, or four 4K 60Hz HDR displays through an individual cable.

VESA also reported today that eligible VESA DisplayPort Authorized Test Centers (ATCs) are prepared to initiate testing and certification of UHBR end-products employing approved test equipment and reference sink and source devices for interoperability testing.

An engineering demonstration of a reference source and sink device setup from AMD and MediaTek operating at UHBR link rates will be on display at the Display Week Symposium and Exhibition in San Jose, Calif., on May 10-12, 2022 at VESA booth #214 at the San Jose Convention Center.

VESA

These latest developments in the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program represent major steps forward in the roll-out of the DisplayPort UHBR ecosystem for new video, display and cable products supporting higher resolutions and refresh rates. Certification of UHBR reference devices must undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the requirements outlined in the DisplayPort 2.0 CTS. We’re excited to announce that a set of reference silicon has been verified to meet the requirements of the DisplayPort 2.0 spec through our certification program. VESA now has the testing infrastructure in place to evaluate and certify OEM end products, and we are ready to work with the ecosystem to bring next-generation DisplayPort chipsets and IP to market. — James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA

MediaTek

We are very proud to be the first DisplayPort adopter to achieve DisplayPort UHBR certification for a sink device. With the features that DisplayPort 2.0 brings to the table, we are able to develop advanced, robust technologies that system manufacturers can leverage to revolutionize the consumer’s highest quality visual experience. VESA requires very stringent testing before certification can be granted, making MediaTek’s achievement even more impressive. We are honored to play a critical role in VESA’s efforts to ensure interoperability and deliver industry leading products to market. — Vince Hu, corporate vice president and general manager, Compute Business Unit, MediaTek Inc.

AMD

We are delighted to continue our deep collaboration with VESA on developing the DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR ecosystem through use of AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processor as a certified reference source device. The DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program will ensure sources, cables, and displays interoperate seamlessly and build a robust ecosystem that delivers the full potential of DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR technology. UHBR rates defined by the DisplayPort standard represent a new paradigm for display connectivity, with unprecedented bandwidth to facilitate smooth gaming, efficient video playback, and greater than 8K-resolution professional displays. — Syed Athar Hussain, VESA board vice-chairman and AMD CVP and display domain senior fellow

Realtek

We are proud to announce that our first DisplayPort 2.0 Rx solution and DisplayPort 2.0 Tx solution have passed VESA’s UHBR certification program conducted at Granite River Labs. This will help customers to quickly achieve end-product certification as part of the VESA interoperability compliance testing program. With the new Realtek DisplayPort 2.0 Rx/Tx solutions, an end user can enjoy a more responsive and better resolution display on multiple display applications. This offers a significant leap forward that can satisfy both commercial and consumer markets as high quality monitors and docking stations continue to evolve. — Yee-Wei Huang, spokesperson and vice president of the Multimedia Business Group at Realtek

Product innovators who accept the benefit of the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program acquire the capability to utilize the VESA Certified DisplayPort logo on their products and evolve to reference devices for end-use product interoperability testing. Video source and display devices from AMD, MediaTek, and Realtek have already been certified, while more source and display devices from VESA member enterprises are undergoing certification. Additionally, numerous UHBR-capable cable products have also met certification standards and are commercially obtainable in several locations.

For more information about the products meeting certification standards through VESA, please visit the product database for the latest list of DisplayPort products. To ensure DisplayPort performance, look for the DisplayPort logo on VESA-certified DisplayPort products due to the strict standards of obtaining the certified logo.