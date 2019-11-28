iBUYPOWER's Snowblind Element might look like an average mid-tower chassis but it offers a very uniuque design in the form of its transparent LCD side-panel. The case is on sale for $129 US, a full $200 US discount over its standard $329 US price. The case includes three fans, a tempered glass side panel, and a lot of RGB lighting. The unique feature of this case is the side panel not only is it a tempered glass, but it also works as a translucent LCD screen, allowing for endless customization!

iBUYPOWER's Snowblind Case With Transparent LED Side-Panel Is Down To $129 US From Its Original Price of $329 US

The Snowblind Element offers three pre-installed fans, two 120 mm fans located in the front and one 120 mm fan installed in the rear of the case, this case does also include dust filters to make sure the inside of your case stays beautiful and free of any dust.

Antec’s Blazer GT Case – A Chassis for Vertical & Horizontal PC Builds

The supported motherboard sizes are ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX, which means that any motherboard should fit with no issue and also supported is any GPU with a length of 14.3 inches (or 364 mm). This means that this case can support even an RTX 2080 ti with no issues, and with the seven card slots, you could have an SLI setup with no problems. Not only does this case allow you to change the side panel display at a moment's notice, but this case is also able to accommodate everything from more fans, offering two 140 mm or 120 mm fans slots on the bottom of the case. Unfortunately, no fan slots are available on the side of this case.



















The unique feature of this Snowblind Element is the translucent LCD panel, which allows you easily to display your computer's information on a fresh design with little to no issue. This display is a 1024 x 1280 resolution, but I wouldn't suggest playing any games on this being this display is only rated for 60 Hz and has a fair amount of input lag.

This Snowblind Element is a fantastic deal being $200 off, which drops the price of this tremendous case down to just $129, which is not nearly as expensive as the original price of $329. This case, at $329, would only be for significant case enthusiasts, but at the discounted rate, this case is a fantastic deal for any PC-focused person.

Products mentioned in this post RTX 2080

USD 707.92 RTX 2080 Ti

USD 1099.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.