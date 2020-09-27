Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Showcased in New Trailer and Gameplay

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a prequel for Hyrule Warriors announced earlier this month, received both a new trailer and a thirteen-minute long gameplay video during digital TGS 2020.

The latter is now also available with English subtitles thanks to GameXplain and @pepsaurus (Jose Reyes).

See Hyrule 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the Great Calamity Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago. - Battle hordes of Hyrule’s most formidable foes -

From barbaric Bokoblins to towering Lynels, Ganon’s troops have emerged in droves. Playable heroes like Link, Zelda and more must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is scheduled to launch on November 20th, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. You may already pre-order it through Amazon.