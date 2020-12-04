HyperX Releases the Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1

HyperX announced the HyperX Cloud RevolverTM Gaming Headset + 7.1 with virtual surround sound, allowing for a near cinematic experience. This headset uses a Dynamic drive and a solid-steel frame with an advanced USB audio control box for a price of $149.99 on HyperX's website.

The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 offers a studio-grade sound stage with 50 mm directional drivers, which utilize Neodymium magnets to offer an incredibly clear sound. The directional drivers are placed parallel to the ears to ensure that the audio is undistorted and very clear.

This headset uses a closed-back design to offer passive noise reduction allowing gamers to focus on just the game with less surrounding noise distracting them. This headset offers the ability to have HyperX virtual 7.1 Surround sound enabled, allowing gamers to hear any nearby footsteps.

Nate Almond, audio manager at HyperX, stated, "We are pleased to introduce the new HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 as the latest addition to HyperX's premium-grade Cloud Revolver line, Joining a lineup of professional gaming headsets, the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 offers the perfect balance of audio performance and top-tier comfort for maximum competitive gaming advantage, or clear communication with classmates and coworkers."

This headset uses high-quality memory foam to offer long-lasting comfort; this memory foam ensures that even longer gaming sessions have no discomfort on the top band or the ear cups. This headset uses an advanced USB audio control box; this allows users to easily change the headset's volume or the microphone easily and efficiently. This removes the need to pause the game to lower your microphone's volume; this control box can be clipped onto a shirt or your desk to ensure it is always within reach.

The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 headset comes included with a microphone that offers a frequency response of 50 Hz up to 7.7 kHz; this microphone is the Electret Condenser microphone. This microphone offers a Uni-directional polar pattern.

This headset is currently available on HyperX's online shop for $149.99 for US customers and $219.99 for Canadian customers. Since the Cloud Revolver Headset + 7.1 headset offers these fantastic features for a price of just $149.99, making it a perfect choice for a Christmas gift.