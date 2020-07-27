HyperGear Digital Power Bank Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Discount Before It Expires
Power banks are a huge blessing and there is no denying that fact. We can’t go without our devices and a socket isn’t always available. Power banks can be out of budget so it always sensible to get them at discounts. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the HyperGear Digital Power Bank. This multiport power bank will fast charge your devices. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as you can.
HyperGear Digital Power Bank Features
This power house is able to charge 3 devices at once. It comes with a power indicator that will show you real-time battery life. You can choose from two capacity options and enjoy your devices while on the go. The power bank has been made from best quality materials and ensures durability. So, when on adventures you don’t have to worry about breaking it. Here are highlights of what the HyperGear Power Bank has in store for you:
- Dual USB + USB-C ports: Fast charge 3 devices at the same time
- Digital battery level indicator: Easily check on your battery status; no more guessing
- Stylish & compact at 5.6" length: Slip it into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on
- Safety features: Protect your device from overcurrent, short circuit, & overcharge
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: plastic, metal
- Dimensions: 5.6"L x 2.7"W x 0.7"H
- Capacity: 10,000mAh/20,000mAh
- Output: 2x USB, 1x USB-C
- Stylish & compact
- Durable
- Cutting-edge circuitry
- Manufacturer's 6-month warranty
Includes
- HyperGear Dual USB + USB-C Digital Power Bank (10,000mAh)
- USB-C charging cable
- User manual
The offer on these amazing power banks will expire very soon. So, don’t miss an amazing opportunity to provide your devices with the best charging solution.
Original Price HyperGear Dual USB + USB-C Digital Power Bank:
10,000mAh: $34 I 20,000mAh: $49
Wccftech Discount Price HyperGear Dual USB + USB-C Digital Power Bank:
10,000mAh: $29.99 I 20,000mAh: $39.99
