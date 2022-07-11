Menu
Company

Hyenas Kicks off the Space Piracy with its Playable Alpha this Week

Nathan Birch
Jul 11, 2022
Hyenas

Last month Sega and Creative Assembly unveiled their colorful co-op heist game Hyenas, and this week players will be able to get an early taste of the action via the game’s via the game’s alpha. Here’s what Sega is promising for the alpha.

"This Hyenas alpha will help the studio build the game with the insight of FPS enthusiasts who know shooters inside out, giving those genre veterans the chance to experience and shape a unique, tense PvPvE experience. The alpha will initially be open for PC players in UK, Europe and North America, expanding to more regions and platforms in future phases. Players will have an opportunity to play as Doctor Hotfix, The Pro, Commander Wright and other, to be announced, Hyenas."

Related StoryUle Lopez
SEGA Matches Staff Donations to Non-Profit Companies that “Support Reproductive Rights”

You can still sign up for the Hyenas alpha, right here. Haven’t been keeping up with Hyenas? The game sees five teams of three players competing to steal pop culture trinkets from a space station known as the Taint. Creative Assembly promises the gameplay is built around the concepts of “Engage, Evade, and Exploit,” and it looks like they may be taking some inspiration from Arkane Studios’ titles. Here are your Hyenas key features…

  • Do Space Crimes with Friends - Hyenas pits 5 teams of 3 against each other and the environment to engage, evade, exploit, and steal their way to victory.
  • Fight in Zero-G - Take out rival teams in epic Zero-G battles. Become a master of Zero-G combat FTW!
  • Steal Epic Merch - Team up with your pack to steal priceless pop culture loot from the Mars billionaires and rival crews.
  • Escape To Win - Use unique skills and abilities to face-off in fast-paced battles in bid to secure your stolen merch, Escape to win baby!

Hyenas is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023. The game’s alpha kicks off for PC on July 14.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 500

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order