Hyenas is a New Multi-Team Sci-Fi Heist Game from Alien and Total War Dev Creative Assembly

Today Sega and Creative Assembly announced their latest project, and no, it’s not a new Total War title or even a follow up to Alien: Isolation. Creative Assembly is instead moving outside their comfort zone with Hyenas, a colorful sci-fi heist games that sees five teams of three players competing to steal pop culture trinkets from a space station known as, er… the Taint. Creative Assembly promises the gameplay is built around the concepts of “Engage, Evade, and Exploit,” and it looks like they may be taking some inspiration from Arkane Studios’ titles, with a variety of different characters and tools hopefully making for relatively open-ended gameplay. You can check out the first teaser trailer for Hyenas, below.

Six Years in the Making: Total War Warhammer III Immortal Empires Map Revealed

I’ll admit, I might be too old for this too-cool-for-school aesthetic, but Hyenas' gameplay does look intriguing. In a welcome bit of news, Creative Assembly also confirms the game won't have any "pay-to-win" mechanics, although I'm guessing cosmetics are still in the mix. Need to know more? Here are the game’s key features.

Do Space Crimes with Friends - Hyenas pits 5 teams of 3 against each other and the environment to engage, evade, exploit, and steal their way to victory.

- Hyenas pits 5 teams of 3 against each other and the environment to engage, evade, exploit, and steal their way to victory. Fight in Zero-G - Take out rival teams in epic Zero-G battles. Become a master of Zero-G combat FTW!

- Take out rival teams in epic Zero-G battles. Become a master of Zero-G combat FTW! Steal Epic Merch - Team up with your pack to steal priceless pop culture loot from the Mars billionaires and rival crews.

- Team up with your pack to steal priceless pop culture loot from the Mars billionaires and rival crews. Escape To Win - Use unique skills and abilities to face-off in fast-paced battles in bid to secure your stolen merch, Escape to win baby!

Are you liking the concept? You can be one of the first play Hyenas by signing for the game’s alpha, right here. Here are the game's early PC requirements...

Minimum

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Quad core processor running at 2.5 Ghz

RAM: 10GB

VRAM: 5GB

DirectX: 12

Drive Space: ~31GB

Recommended

OS: 64bit Windows 10

Processor: Any 6th Gen Intel processor, or any Ryzen 1000 series or above

RAM: 16GB

RAM: 16GB VRAM: 6GB – Nvidia 1660 or AMD 5600 XT or Vega 556

DirectX: 12

Drive Space: ~31GB

Hyenas is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023. What do you think? Excited to see Creative Assembly branch out? Or would you prefer they stick to the strategy and horror genres they already know their way around?