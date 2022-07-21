Menu
Company

Apple No Longer Shows AirTag Battery Status in the Find My App, Removing a Convenience for Users

Omar Sohail
Jul 21, 2022
Apple No Longer Shows AirTag Battery Status in the Find My App, Removing a Convenience for Users

To make things simpler for AirTag owners, Apple included a battery status in the Find My app, allowing users to keep track of when they should replace the CR2032 cell. Unfortunately, that level of convenience has been removed in the latest iOS 15.6 update and iOS 16 betas, for some reason, as you can no longer view the battery status.

AirTag Owners Will Still Be Notified When the Battery Runs Low, but That Might Put Those Users in Panic Mode

The removal of the battery indicator was noticed by Dutch blog iCulture.nl and later reported by MacRumors. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon would be present below the AirTag’s name and location when you opened up the Find My app. The icon was similar to the iPhone battery status and made it simple for owners to know when to pop up the back side of the AirTag and place in a new battery when the existing one’s charge level ran low.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Downgrade iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5 on iPhone and iPad [Tutorial]

Though no battery percentage was displayed in the Find My app, it was still easy for users to notice when the charge level was depleting instead of receiving a low battery notification at the most inopportune time. In iOS 15.6, you still receive that low battery notification, but the battery level icon is not present unless the charge level is in red. Apple silently removed the feature, though the company has not made any public indication, and therefore, the move appears to be intentional.

The battery status is also no longer present from the Find My app in the latest macOS Monterey 12.5 and watchOS 8.7 updates. Without an official announcement from Apple, the only speculation iCulture could come up with was that the battery status was not displaying the correct information. Assuming that was the case, it still does not make sense for Apple to completely remove the feature unless the company has plans to bring it back in a future iOS, macOS, or watchOS update.

News Source: iCulture

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order