Huawei P40 Pro Camera Count Increases From Backside, New Image Shows

Huawei’s P40 Pro camera is certainly going to be part of the Chinese giant’s marketing campaign, as well as a chance to belittle the competition once it starts to compare other image results during its presentation. However, how big of a leap can the P40 Pro provide against the P30 Pro’s camera? Looks like the answer lies in the latest image, which allegedly reveals how many camera units can you expect at the back of the Huawei P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 Pro Camera Setup Reveals a Total of Five Sensors, Including One for Insane Levels of Zoom

An image has shown up on a Chinese news media outlet called ITHome, where it shows the P40 Pro camera setup at the back. Needless to say, Huawei has certainly ‘one-upped’ the sensor configuration, at least in plain numbers. According to what you guys can see in the image, the upcoming P40 Pro could take smartphone imaging to the next level by implementing a penta-lens camera system. This approach will also include a 10x periscope unit, which according to rumors will be the first to snap 10x lossless zoom images.

Huawei’s In-House Google Apps Alternatives As Good as the Real Thing, a Company Spokesperson Claims

Before, it was just 10x hybrid zoom, which used a combination of both hardware and software to mitigate the effects of digital zoom. On this occasion, it looks like the P40 Pro camera might completely rely on the periscope hardware, while also taking advantage of Huawei’s computational techniques to provide a properly processed image in terms of color accuracy, though results might vary according to different scenes, lighting conditions and other scenarios.

As for when can you guys can take a first look at the hardware, it’s probably going to be during MWC 2020. Samsung is expected to make an appearance before MWC 2020 with the rumored launch of its Galaxy S11 family, and this might take away some of the spotlight from Huawei’s offerings. However, don’t count the Chinese giant out just yet. This is because, over the years, the company has not just improved the design of its smartphones, but the camera prowess as well as its silicon.

However, whether the lack of Google apps will put a dent on the company’s business is something we’ll find out in the near future, so stay tuned for more updates from our side.

Source: ITHome

