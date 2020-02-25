Huawei AX3 Router and 5G CPE Pro 2 Are the Company’s Latest Networking Equipment

The US Government's crippling sanctions don't seem to affect Huawei much, as the company is continuing to release its products as scheduled. Let's take a look at what the world's largest telecommunication equipment manufacturer has in store for us. The Huawei AX3 is the company's latest Wi-Fi 6 router. It has data transfer speeds up to 3000 Mbps and a 160MHz bandwidth. It is compatible with older Wi-Fi standards as well.

Wi-Fi 6 in itself is fairly new tech, and very few devices support it at the moment. Furthermore, it also offers better wall penetration when used in conjunction with eligible devices from Huawei such as the upcoming P40 Pro and more.

The Huawei AX3 is powered by a Gigahome Quad-core 1.4 GHz CPU and runs the company's in-house Harmony OS. The router can also connect to some mobile devices via NFC, eliminating the need to input a password.

It can simultaneously send data to up to 4 devices on 2.4 GHz band and 16 devices on 5 GHz band. In total, it can support up to 128 devices combined. Alongside the router, Huawei also released the successor to its 5G hotspot called the Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2. Let's take a look at what it has to offer.

Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 features Huawei's latest 7nm Balong 5000 chipset. It supports both 5G NSA and 5G SA networks. The chipset offers 200MHz bandwidth and carrier aggregation technology, resulting in download speeds as high as 3.6 GBPS.

Like the Huawei AX3, the 5G CPE Pro 2 can connect up to 128 devices. It also allows you to set up a mesh network, which offers seamless Wi-Fi throughout your home. Once a mesh network is in place, a connected device will automatically switch to the strongest signal in the system.

Lastly, the 5G CPE Pro 2 also features silent cooling fans that can automatically adjust operating speeds to stabilize its operating temperature. There is no word about its pricing and international availability just yet.