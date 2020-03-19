Huawei AppSearch Lets Users Look for and Download Popular Apps Outside of the Google Play Store

Ever since Google disallowed Huawei from sideloading Google apps on its phones, Huawei has been hard at work trying to develop an alternate app ecosystem. The company partnered up with other Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo to create a Play Store alternative, and even set aside a whopping one billion dollars for developers who join its platform. Huawei's Play Store alternative —App Gallery— still lacks many popularly used apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. Huawei is now working on a new solution called AppSearch that will let users sideload such apps without having to use Google Search. AppSearch is currently being tested in Germany, with a wider rollout scheduled for later in the year. It is expected to be available in the following regions (via XDA Developers)

Austria

Canada

China

Cyprus

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Ireland

Latvia

Netherlands

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

AppSearch will be available on all Huawei devices in the regions mentioned above in the coming weeks. It will make its way to said devices OTA or via a software update. Currently, there is only a German version of the website that is operational, and you can check it out here. Huawei Germany even made a detailed video explaining how it works.

Do note that AppSearch is just a helps you search for apps that are currently not hosted on App Gallery. It doesn’t provide direct downloads and redirects you to popular app repositories such as APKPure, APKMirror, Amazon App Store, and more. It will even redirect you to the official website of an application, should it be hosted there. This feature will be particularly useful for games such as Fortnite Mobile, as it is available exclusively through the Epic Games website.

Until more developers get on board Huawei's App Gallery, AppSearch should do well at directing users towards legitimate sources for their favorite apps. There are a lot of shady third-party repositories out there that host malicious apps, and it's in everyone's best interests to keep users away from them.