Huawei Watch Buds is a Smartwatch That Comes with TWS Earbuds Inside

The idea of smartwatches is lost on me. Sure, they are convenient but if I wanted to have a small computer strapped to my wrist all the time, I'd just tape my phone somehow. I love the idea of having something on my wrist and in most cases, it is my trustworthy Hamilton. Still, a lot of people have talked about how smartwatches are the future and Huawei likes to think the same; perhaps that is the reason why the company is working on Huawei Watch Buds. A smartwatch that comes with built-in true-wireless earbuds.

Huawei Watch Buds Wants You to Stop Carrying Your TWS Earbuds Separately

The idea is nothing new, however. Nokia did something similar with one of their phones but the Huawei Watch Buds looks more practical as it defeats the need to carry an additional TWS buds case in your pocket. The confirmation was made on Weibo, along with a teaser video. For those interested, this new smartwatch will be launching on December 2nd.

If you are interested, a YouTube channel QSQ Technology managed to get their hands on the Huawei Watch Buds and even posted a hands-on video with the watch. The dial does open up and it reveals a place for your earbuds.

Although this looks very impressive, I do have some concerns. Firstly, the Huawei Watch Buds look thick and this is coming from someone who owns a Valjoux 7750-based watch. Not just that, the earbuds also look small, which could result in subpar battery life. Last but not the least, the earbuds and watch's internals might be sharing the same power source, which would further impact the battery life of both devices.

At the time of writing, we do not have enough details on the Huawei Watch Buds but we do know that the smartwatch is running Harmony OS, which has managed to prove itself over the past couple of years.

For full information on the Huawei Watch Buds, stay tuned for the December 2nd announcement and let us know what you think of this approach.