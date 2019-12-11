HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand Supporting Two, Up To 27″ Monitors

The HUANUO dual monitor stand allows for two, up to 27 inch LCD monitors. This monitor stand uses the VESA brackets, which allows for widespread compatibility with multiple different monitors. This monitor stand has two options for mounting either using a clamp-type mounting or a grommet-type mounting mechanism.

The HUANUO dual monitor is perfect for saving space on your desk

The monitor stand attaches to your desk through two different options, one being a C Clamp or a Grommet. The C Clamp uses the edge of the desk while the Grommet mounting requires there to be a hole in your desk to have the mounting mechanism go through. The C clamp mount base fits desks with a 3" in thickness and has a double lock to ensure stability. The grommet attaches to a desk up to 3.5" in depth.

Rosewill’s ATX Full Tower Gaming Case is just $54.99

The VESA mounts that this desk arm uses both 75 mm x 75 mm and 100 mm x 100 mm, which allows for widespread compatibility with a wide range of computer monitors. Along with the extensive compatibility with computer monitors, this desk monitor arm offers adjustability for optimal viewing, allowing for up to 360 degrees in rotation, allowing for vertical monitors. Another adjustability of this monitor arm is the tilt offers -45 degrees to 45 degrees. These VESA plates are detachable and height-adjustable which makes installation easy and simple by removing the VESA mount plate attaching it to your monitor then re-attaching the plate to the monitor arm.

Each monitor arm can support up to a 27-inch monitor that weighs up to 17.6 lbs per each arm. The arms are adaptable having three hinges allowing for the adjustment, the first hinge out from the center pole allows for 180 degrees of adjustability while the other two have up to 90 degrees of adjustability.

The cable management allows you to keep your desk clean and by having integrated cable clips on the arms and the center pole. This monitor arm usually costs $49.99, which is a bit expensive for a monitor arm, but currently, this monitor arm is on-sale being just $19.59. Making this a fantastic deal, If you were looking to clean up your desk and you've got two monitors up to 27 inches big.