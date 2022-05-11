The much-awaited Google I/O 2022 is happening tonight and we are going to be greeted with a lot of innovation and new tech both in the shape of hardware and software. The event is going live tonight and if you are wondering how to watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote live, we are here to make thins easier for you.

How to Watch the Google I/O 2022 Live Stream

It should not come as a surprise that the Google I/O 2022 is going to be one of the better events of the year and the company is going to be taking the stage and showcasing the latest technology as well as innovation for developers that they can then use to work within their apps and OS. This year, we are expecting something amazing from Google including more information on Android 13, Firebase, Web, and aside from that, hopefully, a hardware announcement from Google, too.

Google I/O 2022 will be held virtually and while it might be a disappointment, the good news is that you can still go ahead and live stream the event. The keynote is going to start today at 10:00 am PDT.

If you are wondering how to watch Google I/O 2022 live, it should not come as a surprise that both keynotes will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel. You can find the link for Google Keynote below.

In addition to Google Keynote, the company is also hosting a Developer Keynote that is more focused on the developers. You can watch that one below.

Alternatively, you can head over to Google’s event page and watch the event there should you wish to go ahead with it.

What announcements are you most interested in at the Google I/O 2022. Let us know in the comments below.