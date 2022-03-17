Google I/O 2022 Will Start on May 11th as a Virtual Event w/ Live Keynotes

Google has finally revealed that it will be hosting the Google I/O 2022 on May 11th and May 22th, later this year. This will be another virtual event and will be free for everyone to take part in.

The Google I/O 2022 will be a virtual event with no on-site attendance for the general public. Everyone will be able to watch the event at io.google through Youtube, while the interactive I/O Adventure will return for another year.

Google I/O 2022 Should Bring a Lot of Exciting Announcements for Android

This is what Google had to say about the Google I/O 2022.

Chat with Googlers, ask product questions, engage with the developer community, and broaden your technical knowledge. Earn Google Developer profile badges and virtual swag. Create an avatar and look for easter eggs. Try Google’s new products and features through a sandbox experience.

Unlike other companies in the tech industry, the main Sundar Pichai and developer keynotes on May 11 will broadcast live from the Shoreline Amphitheater stage. Last year, the event streamed from Googleplex with a small audience from Google.

Various pre-recorded sessions covering Android, Chrome/web, and more will be available once the live stream is over. Aside from I/O Adventure, users will also get access to the 2022 Learning Lab and community groups. Registration is required to access these interactive features, including the My I/O custom panel to see earned badges as well as saved content.

Google will also make the agenda available once the Google I/O 2022 comes closer.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

This time around, the event is going to be a day shorter than usual as it starts on Wednesday instead of Tuesday. This is a great opportunity for Google to make some big software announcements. Last year, Android 12, Material You, and Wear OS 3 took the center stage.

This time around, we are expecting to hear some concrete information on Android 13 as well as Google's plans on taking the tablet ecosystem forward. Let's see if Google also comes forward with the Pixel 6a.

What do you think Google will be revealing at the Google I/O 2022? Let us know your thoughts below.