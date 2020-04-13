Adobe Lightroom is one of the most sought after applications when it comes to photography. I know a lot of people still prefer using Photoshop for the majority of photo editing but if you are looking to get into the photos as the professionals do, Lightroom is the way you should be looking at. After all, it is specifically designed for photography. However, if you are good at both Photoshop and Lightroom, you can use both in tandem and make the most of your photos.

That brings us to mobile photography which has become a lot better over the past couple of years. Gone are the days when mobile cameras would deliver over-exposed or over-sharpened images with absolutely no colours or a gamut splashed all over the photos. The modern-day phone cameras are much, much better in almost every aspect. While they cannot rival your dedicated DSLRs and mirrorless, the ability of these smartphone cameras has become impressive. Most of the modern-day smartphones are also able to shoot RAW images, which is great, but even if you are shooting JPEGs, you have a lot of ground that can be covered. After all, the best camera is the one that you can carry with yourself.

Fuel Your Mobile Photography Using Adobe Lightroom

Now the thing with Adobe Lightroom is that it is one of the best photo editing apps available on your smartphone; it does not matter if you are using an iPhone or an Android, it works just as good on both and can bring forth some impressive results. However, the issue that comes forward is that due to the app being primarily for photographers, many beginners are afraid of trying to try it because there are just so many options available for you to mess around with.

Now, the good thing is that the app is free; you can simply download it and get started with photo editing. Even if you don't have any presets, you can make your own or download and install from the huge library that is available on the internet.

Below, you can see some screenshots of Adobe Lightroom running on the Galaxy S20 Plus.









The controls might overwhelm you in the start but the more you spend time tinkering with them, the better it is going to be. As for the type of magic you can achieve with Lightroom on your smartphone, check the gallery below. The pictures are taken using either the Galaxy S10 Plus or the Galaxy S20 Plus and then processed in Adobe Lightroom.















In short, if you are trying to perfect your mobile photography, you can always get started with Adobe Lightroom on your device. If you already have it on your PC, you can always sync things up. The good thing about the mobile version is that it is just as powerful as the desktop version and can even be used to edit photos taken from a dedicated camera.

Have you been using Adobe Lightroom on your smartphone? Let us know how your experience has been so far.