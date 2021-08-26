New Horizon Zero Dawn 60FPS Patch Comparison Shows Solid Performance, Crisp Visuals and Improved Loading on PS5

Following yesterday’s Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 performance update, a new comparison video has been released, comparing the performance of the game running on Sony’s next-gen console and PS4 (Pro).

Fans have long been asking for a proper next-gen update for 2017’s hit title, and out of nowhere, developer Guerrilla Games announced the arrival of this patch during yesterday’s Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live event. This “Enhanced Performance Patch” for PlayStation 5, as Guerrilla calls it, unlocks the game’s framerate to 60FPS, improves streaming performance, and defaults the game to 4K@60FPS on Sony’s next-gen console.

So how does the game look and run on PS5 following the patch? YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” put the game to the test on the original PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5. The verdict? Albeit minor, the game appears to look somewhat crisper on PS5 compared to the PS4 Pro version. In addition, Zero Dawn now runs at a stable 60FPS, even in areas where the original PS4 and PS4 Pro struggled. Last but not least, loading times have been significantly improved on PS5. Check out the comparison video down below and judge for yourself.

Will you be doing another playthrough following the release of this new enhanced performance patch? Or did you wait for a proper next-gen patch before playing the title for the first time? Hit the comments down below.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released back in February of 2017. The title has won numerous awards and has sold over 10 million copies. A PC port was released last year.

"We're thrilled that Horizon Zero Dawn has been embraced by critics and players alike. Developing the game was a labor of love, so it's extremely satisfying to see that it elicits the same passion and enthusiasm from the gaming public that we felt during its development," said then Guerrilla Managing Director, Hermen Hulst, (now head of PlayStation Studios) back in 2017. "This is only the beginning of Aloy's story and our exploration of the world of Horizon Zero Dawn, with the team already hard at work on an expansion to the story."

Sony-owned studio Guerrilla Games is currently actively working on the game's sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West. As announced yesterday, the game will be releasing for both PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022 - a little less than five years after the release of its predecessor.